Wohler Introduces Pandora Box for Fast, Easy, Accurate Loudness Monitoring

Compact Pandora Unit Enables Clear, Configurable Loudness Monitoring at Any Point in the Broadcast Chain

LAS VEGAS — April 12, 2010 — At its 2010 NAB Show press conference today, Wohler Technologies Inc. unveiled Pandora, a compact and easy-to-read desktop or rack-mountable loudness monitor that can be employed at any point in the broadcast chain requiring simple, accurate loudness monitoring. In helping broadcasters to address the demands of the CALM (Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation) Act and other standards, the Pandora monitor provides a clear, accurate reading of loudness measurements for any SDI video signal with audio.

Accepting and analyzing AES, PCM, Dolby®, stereo, or multichannel audio, Pandora gives the user an accurate reading of loudness measurements (LKFS) over a user-defined period of time, ranging from 5 seconds to 60 minutes. A large numerical display shows LKFS readings, and a warning light indicates when this value exceeds acceptable thresholds. The unit's graphic display shows changes in loudness over time and real-time loudness (LU) levels at a glance. Additionally, Pandora allows users to set a range of loudness parameters, including reference level, gating, and integration time; configure the system for 2-, 4-, 6-, or 8-channel (AES or SDI) operation; or even use a contribution matrix for multichannel mode.

"With many regulatory agencies looking to add — or already adding — loudness to the list of regulated broadcast parameters, Pandora is the perfect solution to ensure that content meets ITU BS1770 and BS1771 standards," said Kim Templeman-Holmes, VP of global sales and marketing at Wohler. "Pandora is an attractive and conveniently sized system that provides users with just the information they need to confirm loudness levels and maintain their compliance with current broadcast standards."

A prototype of the Pandora loudness monitor will be displayed in Wohler's NAB booth, N3023. The system will be list priced at $1,495. More information about the Pandora monitor and other Wohler audio/video monitoring solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

# # #

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler Technologies Inc. offers a comprehensive range of products that simplify analog and digital source monitoring in facilities of all sizes and complexity. Wohler Technologies was founded in 1987 and, through constant innovation, continues to be a world leader in providing in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring and captioning solutions for the broadcast, motion picture, and professional audio/visual markets. More information about the company and its technologies is available at www.wohler.com.