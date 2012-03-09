Lightware’s Universal CATx Transmitter Debuts

Lightware U.S.A., the US distributor for Budapest-based Lightware Visual Engineering, is pleased to announce the availability of the new UMX-TP-TX100R Universal CATx Transmitter. The latest product from Lightware Visual Engineering offers analog/digital video and audio extension over CATx cable.

HDMI has become a major connector for so many devices, including laptops, handheld devices, micro and mini. Having yet another format introduces a new series of issues, and with the various flavors of HDMI we, as an industry, need to have a strong interface like this. This solid hardware device is all about interface versatility and manages everything from HDMI, DVI, VGA and audio embedding," comments Lighware USA's Mike Taylor.

Lightware's UMX-TP-TX100R is an all-purpose video and audio transmitter for ever-changing environments, such as small boardrooms, collaborative telepresence, small classrooms, control rooms and home cinemas. The new extender supports an array of digital and analog video signals, including VGA, YPbPr, DVI and HDMI 1.3 and accepts analog stereo, 5.1 S/PDIF and even 7.1 HDMI embedded audio signals. With this system, analog signals are converted to digital formats then the selected digital or digitized analog audio is embedded in the video stream. The product has a data rate of 6.75 Gb/s, handles HDCP encryption and has an HDCP enable/disable function.

Using the factory, custom or transparent EDID emulation (separate rotate switch for VGA and HDMI inputs), the user can fix and lock EDID data on the transmitter's input connector. Advanced EDID Management forces the required resolution from any VGA or HDMI laptop and fixes the output format conforming to the system performance.

UMX-TP-TX100R can be controlled from either a touch controller or control system. The transmitter has an RS-232 pass-through option, which allows direct bi-directional communication between the touch controller and control system. It has a maximum cable length of 65m (CAT7 SFTP) @1080p60, 40m (CAT5e UTP) @1080p60, and 60m (CAT6 FTP) @1080p60.

The UMX-TP-TX100R has been designed for cross-compatibility with all the devices in the Lightware product series. The transmitter can be paired with any TP series receiver without restriction. Thanks to Lightware's Hybrid Modular Matrix concept, it's even possible to connect the UMX-TP-TX100R directly to the matrix router using an MX-HDMI-TP or MX-DVI-TP series input board.

Additional features include video and audio input status LEDs, selectable local or remote power source, a locking DC connector and rack mounting options.

