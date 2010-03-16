Ross Video CrossOver v3.0 Software Includes Free Upgrade for Internal Multiviewer

News Release

For Immediate Release

Iroquois, ON, Canada - March 16, 2010 - Ross Video announces a free software upgrade to activate an internal multiviewer with v3.0 software for the CrossOver family of multi-definition compact production switchers.

Version 3.0 will be available to all existing and future CrossOver customers. The new high quality multiviewer displays any combination of 10 internal or external inputs, with two large boxes at the top and two rows of four boxes along the bottom. Source names are displayed with high resolution fonts as well as red and green tallies.

“We pride ourselves in listening to our customers, and continually improving our product offerings,” said David Ross, CEO. “We expect many of our customers to be blown away by this incredible and unexpected free upgrade for CrossOver. They already had the most powerful compact HD switcher in the world, this just raises the bar that much higher."

About The CrossOver Series

CrossOver is Ross’ line of single MLE production switchers designed for compact studios, outside broadcast vehicles, edit suites and flight packs. Compact, tough, and powerful, the CrossOver Series includes the CrossOver 6, 12, and 16. Highlights of all switchers include internal up/down conversion, animation stores, UltraChrome Chroma keying, internal reference generators, 2D DVEs, a standalone 2RU chassis, and AI Memory recalls. The CrossOver 16 adds Macros, mnemonic indicators, and more.

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane and CrossOver Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems and XPression Character Generators. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

