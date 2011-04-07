Autographed guitars from Dave Matthews, Bon Jovi and others in charity auction

American Academy of Audiology Foundation and Sensaphonics team up to support music and hearing research initiatives.

One-of-a-kind autographed guitars and other rock and roll collectibles can be purchased by music fans during the online Auction 4 Audiology. Bidding is now open and runs through noon Saturday, April 9, 2011. Conducted by the American Academy of Audiology Foundation (AAAF), the auction proceeds from these items earmarked for studies relating to musicians. All available items can be seen and bid upon at www.biddingforgood.com/auction4audiology.

Available items includes three particularly notable pieces: a framed Coldplay gold record signed by the band; a one-of-a-kind Martin acoustic guitar with original artwork hand-drawn by Matthews himself; and an electric guitar signed by all members of Bon Jovi. Other participating artists who have donated signed instruments to the cause include Sarah McLaughlin, Wilco, O.A.R., Decemberists, REO Speedwagon, Styx, Steve Winwood, Jewel, Chris Tomlin, Death Cab For Cutie, Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead, Colin Hay, Carbon Leaf, Billy Cobham, Luke Bryan and others. Autographed items include electric guitars, acoustic guitars, cymbals, drumsticks, CDs, and concert tickets. Signed music items in the auction include electric and acoustic guitars, CDs, cymbals, drumheads, concert tickets, and posters.

This exclusive cache of memorabilia was collected and donated by AAAF board member and doctor of audiology Michael Santucci. Santucci is president and founder of Sensaphonics, makers of custom in-ear monitors for hundreds of top touring musicians and a company dedicated to the preservation of hearing.

“These items all come from artists who understand the importance of hearing health,” Santucci states. “Once they became aware of the cause, they were happy to sign an item for us. We are excited to have their support in advancing the state of research into musicians’ hearing.”

Bidding on these items has already begun, and ends this Saturday, April 9 at 12 noon CDT. Music fans everywhere are encouraged to visit Auction 4 Audiology to rock hard, bid big, and support musicians’ hearing health!