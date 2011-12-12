Mark Dziekan Named Vice President of Sales and Marketing at High Resolution Systems

High Resolution Systems is pleased to announce that Mark Dziekan has been named Vice President of Sales and Marketing. He will concentrate his efforts on the strategic positioning and business expansion of the interrelated companies HRS Control, Lightware USA and High Resolution Engineering.

Dziekan, who has a 26-year record in the electronics industry, most recently was Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Black Diamond Video in Point Richmond, California and Vice President of Sales and Service at Toshiba Display Systems in Simi Valley, California.

"I'm delighted to welcome Mark on board," says High Resolution founder Mike Taylor. "One of the strategic priorities that I've focused on this year is company leadership. While I knew that we were fortunate to have great success with our three start-up companies, it was time to add to our team the skills of an executive who has had leading roles in major electronics companies to build and execute a plan to help us grow in the right way.

"Mark has had success in high-tech new business start-ups, general management, sales and marketing management, product development, field service engineering, customer satisfaction, manufacturing, and supplier management," he notes. "Plus he offers deep experience in understanding business development of control software, the rental and staging market and the commercial audio visual market - all of which have applications to the challenges of our companies. Mark also has the personality and team-building skills that will help guide our companies in the right direction."

Dziekan met Taylor as a customer when he was at Black Diamond Video in 2010. "I was impressed by their rapid success and their reputation in the industry for knowing how to not only sell hardware technology but also how to make things work," he says. "HRS Control, Lightware USA and High Resolution Engineering offer a strong foundation to build upon. Their long tradition of innovation, developing new markets and creating innovative software and hardware solutions is a great advantage that we can leverage for the future."

Dziekan sees his new post as a chance to use all of his past experience in general management, sales, marketing, product development and service. "I think the opportunity to work with the executive management team - Mike Taylor, Drew Taylor and Greg Byrnes - is what attracted me to the job. I'm looking forward to working closely with them in the expansion of these three great companies. I'm also eager to begin engagement with the entire team. I believe strongly in teamwork and fully expect that our efforts will be a productive collaboration."

When Dziekan served as Assistant Vice President of New Business Development at Toshiba America Consumer Products, Inc. in Wayne, New Jersey from 1991-1998, he was charged with creating and launching vertical commercial video divisions to offset losses experienced in the consumer electronic division of the company. He led the creation of seven different business units the most successful of which was the videowall division whose customers were in the rental and staging markets. In recognition of his efforts Dziekan received the ISP President's Award for the "most innovative and profitable" business unit within Toshiba America's holding companies.

Also at Toshiba, he led the first collaborative meeting between Apple and Toshiba, which eventually propelled Toshiba into the DVD hardware and content production development arena.

At NEC Home Electronics (now NEC Display Solutions) in Itasca, Illinois, Dziekan led the product development and marketing of 32 products in less than five years. He was one of the first four employees hired by the company.

Dziekan holds an M.B.A. from Lake Forest Graduate School of Management in Lake Forest, Illinois plus a B.S. degree in Broadcast Electronics Technology and an A.A.S. in Electronic Equipment Service from Ferris State University, Big Rapids, Michigan.

