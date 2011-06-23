Net Insight receives order for Rugby World Cup from Sydney Teleport Services

STOCKHOLM, Sweden - Net Insight, a leading developer of efficient and scalable transport solutions for media, IP and broadcast networks, has received a contribution network order from Sydney Teleport Services in Australia for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand this fall.

Sydney Teleport Services is a leading provider of broadcast and television services for domestic and international broadcasters in Australia. The new contribution network will be based on Net Insight's Nimbra platform including IP trunks and will transport compressed video signals between Auckland and Sydney, from the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand during September and October. In Sydney the signals will be handed over to other parties.

The order was received in partnership with Techtel, Net Insight's premium partner for Australia and New Zealand.

"Sydney Teleport Services is a new customer to Net Insight and they have selected our Nimbra platform to support this mission-critical live event," says Fredrik Trägårdh, CEO of Net Insight.

About Net Insight

Net Insight delivers the world's most efficient and scalable transport solution for Broadcast and IP Media, Digital Terrestrial TV, Mobile TV and IPTV/CATV networks.

Net Insight products truly deliver 100 percent Quality of Service with three times improvement in utilization of bandwidth for a converged transport infrastructure. Net Insights Nimbra(TM) platform is the industry solution for video, voice and data, reducing operational costs by 50 percent and enhancing competitiveness in delivery of existing and new media services.

World class customers run mission critical video services over Net Insight products for more than 100 million people in more than 50 countries. Net Insight is quoted on the NASDAQ OMX Nordic Exchange, Stockholm.

For more information, visit www.netinsight.net

