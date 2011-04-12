RadiantGrid Introduces Digital Cinema Packaging Capabilities at the 2011 NAB Show

Preps Files for Theatrical Distribution and Archiving

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 11, 2011 — RadiantGrid Technologies, the developer of leading-edge transcoding, transformation and new media automation service platforms, is furthering moves into the film and post production market with the addition of Digital Cinema Packaging capabilities to the RadiantGrid platform. The company will debut this new functionality at the 2011 NAB Show (Booth SU3725). The company recently released its Preparation Services Module for Broadcast and Film Production with integrated Cinnafilm and Linear Acoustic functionality. This latest update strengthens RadiantGrid's role in the film industry by achieving quality-based processing, combined with incredible efficiency gains.

“Much like broadcast outlets; film companies, production and post-production houses require the means to bundle content for distribution and archive,” says Kirk Marple, chief software architect, RadiantGrid Technologies. “Since RadiantGrid combines multiple independent processes under one platform, we are now able to offer these users the ability to more quickly and efficiently manage their content.”

With the addition of Digital Cinema Packaging, RadiantGrid users will be able to transform their video essence data into JPEG 2000 and their audio essence data into PCM, which are muxed into the MXF container format. This release includes the ability to combine metadata, added manually through the RadiantGrid Operations Manager GUI, with indexed metadata from the source media, into the required DCP specification. This allows for the file to be easily archived and sent from production and post-production houses to theaters. It also means that broadcasters can now take advantage of DCP packaging in a very economical and scalable way.

