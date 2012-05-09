Envivio extends product availability on HD Blade Servers

Envivio, which recently signed a collaboration agreement with HP, extended its suite of products available on HP’s BladeSystem and ProLiant blade server infrastructure at the 2012 NAB Show.

Envivio’s software-centric approach to video compression and processing is designed to increase flexibility, improve scalability and reduce time-to-market for video service and content providers.

The relationship with HP has allowed large-scale Tier 1 operators in the United States to lower costs and improve efficiency by combining headend and IT infrastructure, powering their video services with Envivio Muse transcoding on the HP blade servers.

Envivio products available on HP c7000 and c3000 BladeSystems include:

• Envivio Muse transcoders and the 4Balancer load balancer for on-demand applications;

• Envivio Halo network media processor, a solution for packaging, encryption and edge distribution of multi-screen services; and

• Envivio 4Manager network management system.