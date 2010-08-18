IBC Stand 8.A94

COBALT DIGITAL TO INTRODUCE EUROPEAN MARKET TO +LM AUDIO LOUDNESS METER SYSTEM AT IBC 2010

VERSATILE AND FLEXIBLE SOLUTION FOR INGEST OR ON-AIR LOUDNESS METERING AND ASSESSMENT TO BE DEMONSTRATED IN STAND 8.A94

(Urbana, IL, August 6, 2010) -- Cobalt Digital has announced plans to demonstrate its new +LM Audio Loudness Meter system for the first time in Europe at IBC 2010 (Stand 8.A94). The versatile software programme, developed for use with both the new Fusion3G™ and 9000 Compass series cards for openGear™, provides a flexible, comprehensive solution for ingest or on-air loudness metering and assessment. The openGear format handles cards from multiple manufacturers in the same frame.

With true peak level detection, error tracking and logging, and intuitive interface with touch screen control, the metering option ensures thorough audio level and LKFS assessment information (ATSC A/85 and ITU BS.1770 compliant).

The Audio Loudness Meter (+LM) operates on select 9000 cards from Cobalt’s COMPASS range, and all 9900 cards from Cobalt’s Fusion3G series in tandem with the award winning OGCP-9000 remote control panel. The system is also an ideal complementary solution for use with the 9085 COMPASS™ and 9985 Fusion3G Loudness Processing cards.

The software can be ordered with product purchase, or activated later using a downloadable feature key via free Dashboard™ remote control/monitoring software with no need to remove or replace card.

The +LM Audio Loudness Meter system supports Cobalt’s objective to provide customers with a “Complete Audio Monitoring/Metering and Processing Solution”

