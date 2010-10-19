Anton/Bauer Unveils New Power Options at SATIS 2010

New Offerings Include Solutions for Canon Digital SLR Cameras, DIONIC HCX High-Current Battery and Tandem 150 Modular Power System

PARIS, FRANCE, OCTOBER 19, 2010 – Anton/Bauer®, a brand of The Vitec Group, and the world’s premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, will showcase its new Gold Mount® and ElipZ® power solutions for the Canon EOS 5D Mark II and EOS 7D Digital SLR cameras, its DIONIC® HCX 120 watt-hour capacity battery featuring a brand new motion detection sensor that protects against capacity loss and its cutting-edge Tandem® 150 Modular Power System at SATIS 2010 (The Show for Audiovisual Technologies and Solutions) from October 19 thru October 21 (Stand D37).

Anton/Bauer will demonstrate the versatility of its powerful broadcast and film solutions, including:

• Gold Mount® and ElipZ® power solutions for the Canon EOS 5D Mark II and EOS 7D Digital SLR cameras: Addressing the rising demands of cinematographers adopting Digital SLR camera movie making, Anton/Bauer is offering new power solutions for the EOS 7D and EOS 5D cameras. These new power solutions will run monitors, lights, transmitters and other accessories not possible with a standard OEM battery.

• DIONIC® HCX HIGH-CURRENT BATTERY: With a 120 watt-hour battery capacity and a brand new motion detection sensor that protects against capacity loss, the DIONIC HCX is the company’s latest addition to its successful DIONIC series high-current battery line. The DIONIC HCX’s most exciting feature is its unique, built-in motion detection sensor. After a two-day period without a load, the DIONIC HCX automatically goes into “deep sleep,” significantly reducing self-discharge and allowing extended storage with nearly zero capacity loss. To “awaken” the battery for normal use, customers need only move the battery, thus activating the motion detection feature and as a result, “wake up” the battery. This new motion detection feature significantly increases the overall life of the battery by mitigating lithium-ion battery self-discharge when the battery is not in use.

• Tandem® 150 Modular Power System: The Tandem 150 system provides ultimate flexibility for shoots in isolated areas offering two unique methods of charging. Crews working out of their cars during a night shoot, in an isolated location, or in an area where power is not accessible can simply use the CA-TMCL with their dependable vehicle AC power outlet. The CA-TMCL is the smallest portable car charger on the market and does not require an inverter. The battery simply snaps on the QR-TM bracket and plugs into the vehicle’s power outlet. In addition, for productions where sunlight is available, crews can charge any Logic Series® battery with the award-winning Anton/Bauer Solar Panel.

