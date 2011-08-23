Dutchview new OB van equipped with AXON’S Synapse

DutchView, the leading multimedia broadcasting company in the Netherlands, has chosen AXON’s Synapse modular system for its new 3D OB van. This OB van should hit the road in November 2011.

The OB van is not only designed for 3D but is also fully equipped to handle 1080P on 3Gb/s connections. For DutchView, this OB van is an addition to the existing fleet of 7 fully-equipped OB vans and 14 studio facilities. The equipment includes Synapse 3Gb/s embedders, de-embedders, frame syncs, up converters and down converters. A large portion of the equipment consists of the Synapse TWINS modules. These modules provide for dual channel functionality which reduces the number of modules needed which is beneficial to space, power consumption and costs.

The equipment is supplied through D&MS, a leading provider of projects in the broadcast industry, who is also building this OB van.

Nico Roest, CEO at DutchView: “We have been using the Synapse equipment for many years now, not only in our OB vans but also in the studios. We are pleased that Axon (and Synapse) have the ability to support us with our 3Gb/s and 3D requirements. Besides, their products meet our standards to realise a more sustainable OB van. The latest low power Axon product generation is energy efficient.”