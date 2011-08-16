SilhouetteFX Introduces New Floating License Rental Options for Its Multi-Faceted Silhouette Suite

Brand new three-month rental license packages allow users to get a taste of the powerful capabilities of the industry’s leading rotoscoping and paint system

Los Angeles, CA – August 16, 2011 – SilhouetteFX, LLC is pleased to roll out new 90, 180 and 270 day floating license rental options of its acclaimed stereo roto, paint, keying and effects suite. New customers can now purchase a three-month 3 Floating License Rental Package, while existing Silhouette customers can add on as many additional three-month floating rental licenses as they like. 100% of the 90-day rental cost can be applied toward purchase of a permanent license. Conversion of rental to owned must take place during the rental period – with a one-week grace period. Floating licenses allow users the flexibility to run Silhouette on any supported machine connected to their LAN.

About Silhouette

Silhouette is a revolutionary rotoscoping, paint, keying and visual effects suite utilized by top motion picture filmmakers and cinematographers around the world. All Silhouette capabilities, including its award winning roto and paint components, as well as its new keying, effects and compositing features, are stereo enabled.

Availability & Pricing

The three-month Silhouette Floating License Server and 3 License Rental Package for new customers is available now for $1500 USD: http://www.silhouettefx.com/rentals/floating-new-customer

The three-month 1 Silhouette Floating License Rental Package for existing Silhouette customers is available now at a discounted price of just $500 USD: http://www.silhouettefx.com/rentals/floating-existing-customer

Silhouette V4 permanent nodelocked licenses are available for $995 USD: http://www.silhouettefx.com/nodelocked

For more information on Silhouette or to download the software, please visit: http://www.silhouettefx.com/

About Silhouette FX, LLC

Our understanding of visual effects allows us to design productive and highly specialized software. Our products stand up to the rigors of production and are the culmination of many years of experience. Add an Academy Award for Scientific and Technical Achievement, 3 Emmy Awards, and experience in creating visual effects for hundreds of feature films, commercials, and television shows and you have a combination that can't be beat.

Copyright © 2011 by SilhouetteFX, LLC. All rights reserved. SilhouetteFX is a trademark of SilhouetteFX, LLC. All other references to trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

Press/Analyst Contact

Marco Paolini

Silhouette FX LLC

marco@silhouettefx.com