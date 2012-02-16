GRAMMY® - Winning Engineer Chris Trevett Relies On HARMAN’s AKG Q701 For His Newly Furbished Portable Studio

VIENNA, Austria – Working to increase productivity and efficiency for his award-winning list of clients, Chris Trevett has recently acquired HARMAN’s AKG Q701 reference headphones in the next step to transform his personal studio into a fully portable rig. Now able to mix on the move, anytime, anywhere, Trevett deploys his Q701 headphones for the best mixes.

With two GRAMMY® awards and 13 additional nominations, Trevett has engineered multiple Multi-Platinum records spanning over a 20-plus year career. He is credited with nearly 100 million records sold by the Backstreet Boys, 50 million with Britney Spears and other multi-platinum records from N*SYNC, Boyz II Men, Joe and the late Aaliyah, among others.

Trevett’s first experience with the headphones came in Sound Stage Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Studio general manager Nick Autry turned Trevett on to the Q701s and he was astonished with the sound and clarity. Never one to use headphones for mixing, Trevett heard what he called the best headphones he had ever used in his career. With plans to begin mobile mixing and in the market for headphones, he knew the Q701’s would be perfect for his latest venture.

“Headphones magnify the sounds and mixes on all tracks and will either showcase missing pieces to make the tracks sound better, or do the exact opposite and magnify the mistakes,” stated Trevett. “The first day I got the Q701’s, I literally sat down and just listened. Such a high quality piece of equipment allows you to really hear the music, making you realize how difficult it really is to make an amazing record. We are able to perfect our mixes with them.”

Trevett’s first mix with the Q701’s was on Canadian R&B singer Carl Henry’s remixed single “Go To Guy.” “On the Q701s, you are locked down, ready to make a hit,” continued Trevett. “Working with the AKG completes my portable studio. The headphones are the final piece to have my entire studio in one portable box. The clarity of the Q701’s is hard to explain, but they truly are amazing!”

