MARANTZ® PROFESSIONAL EXHIBITS THE PMD661 COMPACT DIGITAL RECORDER

— New PMD661 recorder offers a smaller footprint, an improved layout and a superior feature set —

NAB EXPO, LAS VEGAS, NV, April 12, 2010 — D&M Professional, manufacturer of the renowned Marantz® Professional PMD series of professional recording products, exhibits its newest field recorder, the PMD661 Compact Digital Recorder. The launch of the PMD661 is a direct result of feedback from users in the field, working in an array of recording environments in various vertical markets such as broadcast, government, faith and education. Marantz Professional has developed the PMD661 to provide advanced functionality and convenience, further emphasizing its ongoing commitment to supplying customers with market driven product solutions.

A robust and versatile professional handheld PCM / MP3 recorder, the PMD661 improves on the hugely popular PMD660, offering a streamlined form factor, a superior feature set, and the use of SD flash media. Major new design innovations include a smaller footprint and an improved top facia layout with fewer buttons and more highly developed use of multi-functional operation. Measuring a mere 6.5" x 3.7" x 1.4" (165 x 93 x 36 mm), the PMD661’s small footprint, combined with the improved control layout, ensures comprehensive single-handed operation.

The PMD661 features switchable balanced mic/line XLR inputs and a S/PDIF digital input, as well as unbalanced line-outs on RCA connectors and a secondary unbalanced line-in on 3.5 mm mini jack connector. Also included for the first time at this price point within the Marantz range is a high-resolution 24-bit/96-kHz recording option (PCM).

The PMD661 incorporates SD flash media, the most widely available and fastest developing flash memory format. Compatibility with SDHC media means that cards currently up to 32 GB in size can be used. High capacity media storage is matched by up to five-plus hours recording time from four AA Alkaline or NiMH batteries (not included). Drag and drop file transfer is supported via the USB 2.0 port. In a company first, Marantz Professional has bundled its Mark Editor software with the unit, free of charge. PMD Mark Editor allows the marker points made on the recorded file to be adjusted post-recording, creating a new file, so that basic editing can be carried out on a PC or Mac if desired.

Marantz Professional PMD661 Features:

• MP3/WAV (BWF) recording, with files saved directly to SD/SDHC memory cards

• 44.1/48/96 kHz sample rate selections, in 16 or 24-bit quantization

• Switchable balanced XLR Mic/Line inputs with +48V phantom power

• S/PDIF Digital Input

• Built-in stereo condenser microphones

• Large, easy-view OLED (Organic LED) display

• Large, easy-to-use multi-function interface with improved navigation

• Angled LED and on-screen record level meters for easy visibility

• ¼" headphone jack with independent level control

• Built-in stereo speakers

• Solid, field-worthy handheld design

• Battery-powered operation via 4 AA Alkaline, providing over 5 hours of typical operation (unit also accepts off-the-shelf rechargeable NiMH batteries. Batteries not included)

• USB 2.0 data port for fast transfer of files to PC/Mac

• Transcription playback functions, including pitch control and user-definable skip back

• Advanced editing features, including Timer Record/Playback, Copy segment, & File divide