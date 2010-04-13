Atem(TM) Production Switchers Add MultiMix(TM)

New Feature to Make Live, Multi-Screen Productions Easier Than Ever

DENVER and BILLERICA, Mass. — April 12, 2010 — Echolab today announced that it has enhanced the Atem(TM) family of versatile, compact, and powerful switchers, now part of the Harris Broadcast Communications portfolio, with MultiMix(TM), a powerful new feature for live productions utilizing multiple screens. The Atem switchers, now enhanced with MultiMix, will be demonstrated at the Harris booth, N2502, at the 2010 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Live productions using multiple display systems traditionally require several independent switched outputs. MultiMix adds floating mixers to Atem's program mix block, making it possible for a single switcher to bring about simultaneous transitions on multiple sources and outputs. Using MultiMix, input sources can be mixed into an Atem SuperSource(TM) transition, DVE, or any aux output.

Further simplifying the production process, MultiMix can be preset to occur whenever a new source is selected for any destination. Additionally, because it is built into recalls and macros, MultiMix makes it possible to implement single-button operation of multiple transitions.

"Many of our customers, particularly those in house-of-worship facilities, frequently use multiple large screens for their production needs, while relying on non-technical staff or volunteers to operate the switcher," said Nigel Spratling, president of Echolab. "The Atem family has always focused on enabling the easy creation of high-quality productions, and MultiMix furthers that goal."

The award-winning Atem line of versatile 3 Gbps, 1080p/60 production switchers includes Atem, Atem(EX) with extended I/O capability, and the Atem(2) with two mixed-effect banks. The Atem production switchers set new standards of flexibility, functionality, and utility for use in government, educational, corporate, live entertainment, and house of worship settings. Standard features include four upstream and two downstream keyers as well as unique SuperSource crosspoint and Stinger(TM) transitions.

More information on Echolab and its products is available at www.echolab.com.

# # #

About Echolab, Inc.

Echolab, Inc. is a leading provider of video production switchers and related tools that offer flexibility and on-air reliability for the production and distribution of digital media in a variety of formats. Echolab delivers robust functionality, reliability, and ease-of-use critical to professional-quality productions. Since its founding in 1974, the company has delivered more than 6,000 production solutions to a global client base including major broadcast networks and stations, corporations, educational institutions, houses of worship, sports arenas, entertainment venues, and military facilities. Visit www.echolab.com for more information.