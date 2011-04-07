Sound Devices Introduces MixPre-D Portable Mixer at the 2011 NAB Show

Offers Impressive Audio, Compact Design for Industry Professionals

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 7, 2011—Sound Devices is setting a new standard for compact, high-performance portable audio mixers with the introduction of its newest MixPre-D at this year’s 2011 NAB Show (Booth C2946). Ideal for documentary-style, sports, news magazine, and corporate-industrial productions, MixPre-D is designed for any production application where capturing great sound is important, but size and weight are a concern.

The introduction of MixPre-D continues Sound Devices’ heritage of studio-quality portable mixers, which began with the original MixPre. At the heart of the new MixPre-D are two studio-grade mic/line switchable inputs with limiters, high-pass filters and selectable phantom power. To accommodate the increasing variety of cameras and devices used in production today, the MixPre-D has incredible output adaptability and serves as a flexible, class-compliant USB audio interface.

The MixPre-D offers numerous analog output options including mic/line switchable balanced XLR, dedicated consumer mic-level on a locking TA3 connector (designed specifically for DSLR-type inputs) and an aux-level output on 3.5 mm connection. Digital outputs include balanced AES3 on XLR and USB audio connectivity for Mac OS, Windows or Linux computers.

“The ‘D’ in MixPre-D describes the infusion of extensive digital technology for even more output flexibility,” says Jon Tatooles, managing director of Sound Devices. “We are constantly innovating to meet the needs of our customers. Sound Devices is excited to present the MixPre-D at this year’s NAB show.”

MixPre-D includes many additional features that help make it a perfect complement to larger mixers, such as the Sound Devices 302 Compact Production Field Mixer and 552 Portable Production Mixer. These include: MS stereo matrix, tone oscillator, internal slate microphone, return monitoring of both analog and USB audio, high-gain headphone output and two-AA battery or external 5-18 VDC powering.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital recorders and related audio equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, and acoustical test and measurement applications. The eleven-year-old company designs and manufactures from its Reedsburg, Wisconsin, headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI, and Highland Park, IL. For more information, visit the Sound Devices website www.sounddevices.com.