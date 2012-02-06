Small Tree Features GraniteSTOR ST-RAID II at NRB 2012

Small Tree, Mac networking and shared storage specialist, is featuring GraniteSTOR ST-RAID II at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention. ST-RAID II is an Ethernet-based shared storage system supporting 6Gb SAS/SATA protocol end-to-end.

Small Tree's ST-RAID II includes direct attached shared storage technology designed specifically for post-production professionals looking for economical, functional and easy to manage storage solutions.

"Since its introduction, ST-RAID II has received high marks from a number of well-respected post-production professionals," said Corky Seeber, president of Small Tree. "The system, which offers the flexibility of working on projects using Adobe Premiere, Avid Media Composer 6 or Final Cut 7, provides the performance of Fibre Channel at a fraction of the cost."

Featuring transfer rates capable of supporting 44 streams of Pro Res 422 HQ with transfer rates up to 1 GB/s and 96TB, the ST-RAID II's low latency ensures there are no dropped frames in SD or HD. Available in 8-, 12- or 16-drive (2 or 3TB drive) configurations, ST-RAID II produces higher video stream counts and storage capacity.

