Revolabs at InfoComm 2012

"At InfoComm 2012, our booth will feature viewing stations to demonstrate the benefits of our wireless microphone solutions in several key applications, including unified communications, rental and staging, and broadcast," said JP Carney, CEO at Revolabs. "For these applications, we will showcase the unmatched audio quality of our Revolabs HD line of wireless microphone systems. Additionally, we will display the first and only wireless conference phone designed for VoIP networks -- the Revolabs FLX VoIP."

Revolabs Application Viewing Stations at InfoComm 2012

Unified Communications

Unified communications requires a seamless, consistent experience across multiple devices, applications, and environments. For video conferencing in large boardrooms and conference rooms, the rack-mountable Revolabs Executive HD(TM) can support up to 32 (Americas and Japan) or 40 (international) microphones, while the Revolabs HD(TM) Single/Dual Channel and Revolabs HD Venue(TM) are ideal for smaller conference rooms. The Executive HD wireless microphone system can be integrated with all control systems via RS-232 or Ethernet, and with the HD Control Panel, users can monitor and control the Executive HD from a single PC software program with an intuitive graphical user interface.

Rental and Staging

Rental and staging companies require microphone solutions that offer simple setup, the flexibility to accommodate events of different sizes, and ease-of-use for customers. These can all be accomplished with the Revolabs HD Venue(TM) wireless microphone system.

Broadcast

Sporting an extremely compact design, the Revolabs HD(TM) Single/Dual Channel system is ideal for quick mounting on field cameras. Offering one or two wireless microphones with superior HD audio quality, the system provides broadcasters with a reliable, rechargeable solution for interference-free performance from anywhere.

Revolabs Products on Display at InfoComm 2012

Revolabs HD(TM) Wireless Microphone Systems

The Revolabs HD(TM) line of wireless microphone systems includes the Single/Dual Channel (HD Presenter); the rack-mounted, dual-channel Venue; and the four- and eight-channel Executive HD. The HD systems utilize Revolabs' "Designed for Speech" technology, which provides wideband frequency to improve the intelligibility and presence of speech. Support for bandwidths of 50-14,000 Hz allows these systems to pick up the entire human voice spectrum.

Ideal for broadcasting applications, the Single/Dual Channel supports one or two HD wireless microphones, while the Executive HD supports up to eight microphones for executive boardrooms and large conference rooms. The Venue provides support for up to two wireless microphones, and offers a rack-mounted design for video conferencing or voice reinforcement applications.

The HD systems can be mixed and matched with a variety of wireless microphones, including a lapel microphone worn by one person; an omnidirectional tabletop microphone that captures the sound of six to 10 participants; and a directional tabletop microphone that enables audio capture from two to three people. In addition, the systems can be used with the XLR adaptor for handheld microphones and the Countryman(R) microphone adaptor.

All Revolabs wireless microphones are rechargeable -- providing up to eight hours of talk time on a full charge -- and feature field-replaceable batteries. In addition, RF Armor(TM) technology enables the microphones to operate even when in direct contact with other wireless electronic devices known to cause unwanted audio interference, such as GSM mobile phones and smartphones. Fail-safe security is integrated using 128-bit encryption, preventing people from listening in on conversations.

Revolabs FLX(TM) VoIP Wireless Conference Phone

Ideal for conference rooms, executive offices, and small office/home office (SoHo) environments, the Revolabs FLX(TM) VoIP is the first wireless conference phone designed for VoIP networks. The FLX VoIP integrates directly with most IP telephone switches following the SIP standard. Through this integration, new features only available through digital switch environments, such as voice mail alerts and "do not disturb," can now be offered with the FLX VoIP. The phone's wireless capabilities allow it to be used in small and midsize conference rooms without running any cables. As with the FLX for analog phone lines, this allows for a clean look while requiring less space on the conference table. The independent microphones, speaker, and dialer of the FLX VoIP give users the freedom and flexibility that other conference phone systems cannot offer.

Combining wireless operation, high-quality wideband audio, 128-bit encryption, and integrated Bluetooth(R), the FLX VoIP redefines the conference speakerphone. Unlike the single-component design of previous solutions, Revolabs FLX VoIP evolves the conference phone into several distinct components, giving users unprecedented freedom with respect to placement and accessibility of the speaker, microphones, and dial pad.

Available with a variety of compatible Revolabs microphones, the FLX VoIP supports a lapel microphone worn by one person, an omnidirectional tabletop microphone that captures the sound of six to 10 participants, and a directional tabletop microphone that enables audio capture from two to three people. Because the FLX VoIP dialer operates like a telephone for handset calls and enables the set up of conference calls, there is no need for a separate desk and conference phone.

The Revolabs FLX VoIP can also serve as the audio interface for virtually any major brand of video conferencing equipment, making it ideal for unified communications in any environment. FLX VoIP's integrated Bluetooth technology provides a single collaboration device no matter which communication channel is used, allowing users to connect speakers and microphones to their Bluetooth-enabled mobile phones or computers.

About Revolabs

Revolabs Inc. is the premier provider of wireless audio solutions for unified communications, enterprise collaboration, and professional audio applications across a wide range of markets. Offering unmatched audio quality that allows users to "hear every word," the company's wireless conferencing and microphone systems are utilized across the globe for a variety of applications, from webcasts and video conferencing to podcasts and broadcasting. Combining the ultimate in flexibility with sleek, stylish form factors, Revolabs solutions cut the cord, facilitating natural mobility by allowing participants to move about a workspace and still be heard, without being held back by wires. Leading the way in innovation, the company continues to add to its portfolio of value-added audio systems with products such as the new Revolabs FLX(TM) wireless conference phone, which provides superior performance for video and audio conference calls, public address systems, and more. Revolabs systems are secure (encrypted), rechargeable (environmentally friendly), and GSM-impervious. The company is headquartered in Sudbury, Mass., and can be reached at +1-800-326-1088 or www.revolabs.com.

