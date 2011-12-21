Crystal Vision showcases its latest interface and keying technology at Broadcast Video Expo 2012 (Stand E56)

Crystal Vision will be exhibiting on Stand E56 at the UK’s broadcast exhibition, Broadcast Video Expo at Earl’s Court 2, London between 14th and 16th February 2012. The products being showcased on Stand E56 this year include a clean and intelligent 2 x 2 switch with a full framestore synchronizer on each input, an audio/video delay designed for correcting large lip-sync errors, a synchronizing up, down and cross converter that can perform two different conversions at the same time, enhancements on Crystal Vision’s very successful modular logo keyer and a new fiber optic transmitter for transporting sources over large distances.

Making its UK exhibition debut, the Safe Switch 3G is the only way to guarantee a clean switch. It provides clean and intelligent 2 x 2 switching between two 3Gb/s, HD or SD sources, with a full framestore synchronizer on each input allowing it to correct for any timing difference between the two inputs – resulting in no disruption to the output picture when a switch takes place. It can be switched manually or 16 different fault conditions can automatically trigger a switch, while loss of reference protection keeps the output valid at all times even on a loss of reference.

AVDELAY 3G is an audio/video delay designed for correcting large lip-sync errors by eye on incoming 3Gb/s, HD or SD signals. The audio and video delay are adjustable independently allowing the user to change the relative audio/video timing in either direction, with up to ten seconds of video delay available in SD, five seconds in HD and two seconds in 3Gb/s, along with ten seconds of AES audio delay. The video delay is adjustable in frames, while four delay controls can be assigned to the audio on a mono channel basis.

Up-Down-AS 3G is a synchronizing up/down/cross converter which takes all the project-winning features of the popular Up-Down-3G and adds signal timing functionality, meaning engineers can now synchronize sources timed to a different reference or correct any processing delays while up or down converting. Available in five versions to suit a variety of applications, Up-Down-AS 3G allows flexible up, down and cross conversions between 3Gb/s, HD and SD sources and provides an output picture quality that broadcasters standardize on. It also includes special features to allow studios to easily operate in HD and SD at the same time – with its ability to perform two different conversions simultaneously and give out co-timed dual outputs that remain unchanged in format, even if the input changes. To keep the output valid at all times Up-Down-AS 3G has two synchronizers downstream of the converter – one in the 3G/HD path and one in the SD path – which means that it gives a continuous clean output in the two desired formats even when the input standard changes.

BVE also sees further enhancements to Crystal Vision’s MultiLogo logo keyer, the most feature-packed, space-saving and easy-to-use modular solution to HD or SD station branding. The multi-layer logo keyer provides three layers of keying from a variety of internal and external sources including a non-volatile eight-port 8 GB video store with DRAM and Flash memory which can hold up to 500 still or animated logos. The new MultiLogo feature is the Preset Import/Export feature which allows the operator to easily copy settings from one board to another and is perfect for those systems involving multiple logo keyers. The Preset Import/Export feature is available via the MultiLogo Control Software, which is supplied free with the logo keyer. The engineer can now choose to import/export either all presets (up to 255 are available) or an individual one. Presets can also be deleted. If a board dies, the Preset Import/Export feature provides a quick way to put in a different board and make it look the same as the original in terms of operation. MultiLogo has already benefited from other new features this year, including the control of multiple logo keyers, text insertion functionality and an additional 16 GPIs for the recall of presets.

The FTX-L 3G will be making its debut at BVE 2012. It is the new fiber optic transmitter for transporting 3Gb/s, HD and SD sources over large distances which can be easily used in conjunction with any of Crystal Vision’s products. The FTX-L 3G includes two customer-requested input loop-throughs. These loop-throughs can be used to distribute the input video to equipment such as a picture monitor. Alternatively the loop-throughs can be used for system checking: if a signal path has a good input and a faulty output, the engineer can use the spare output to check each stage of the system without breaking any of the connections, and so work out which equipment or cable is broken. The FTX-L 3G is used with the RM55 frame rear module to access the inputs and outputs. Crystal Vision sold its highest level of fiber products in 2011 and they have been used in some of the biggest projects currently happening in the industry. All these products are available for shipping now.

Based at Whittlesford near Cambridge in the UK and with an office in the USA, Crystal Vision provides digital keyers, picture storage modules and a full range of interface equipment including converters, synchronizers, distribution amplifiers and audio embedders to the professional broadcasting industry worldwide.

