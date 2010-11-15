RTW’S JOCHEN WAINRIGHT TO DISCUSS LOUDNESS CONTROL AT NAT EXPO 2010 IN MOSCOW

RTW, a leading manufacturer and distributor of professional audio metering and control devices, will share some of its pro audio expertise and new product offerings with attendees at the NAT EXPO, being held in Moscow, Russia, November 16 – 19 2010, during a technical seminar and also exhibiting with StudiTech at Booth A47.

RTW’s international sales manager, Jochen Wainwright, is one of three lecturers that will be presenting a technical seminar on Wednesday, November 17 from 10:00 am – 18:00 pm (local time) in zone “A” of auditorium 214 in the All Russia Exhibition Center, Hall 75.

Wainright will discuss the current issue of loudness control and how RTW is implementing solutions into its products to combat this problem, including the company’s new TouchMonitor series of audio metering equipment that is making its Russian debut at the show at StudiTech’s booth A47. He will also discuss the new R128 recommendation from the P/Loud group in Europe.

RTW’s TouchMonitor is a new range of products that RTW developed, from the ground up, which is sure to set new standards in professional audio metering. The two TouchMonitor versions, scheduled to ship by the end of 2010, include the TM7 featuring a 7" touch screen and the TM9 with a 9" touch screen. Both units combine unprecedented flexibility and modularity with an intuitive user interface. A limited number of TouchMonitor units are scheduled to begin shipping in December, with full production continuing early next year.

The seminars are sponsored by StudiTech. To register or for more information, please contact StudiTech Public Relations manager Daria Stepanova via e-mail at daria@studitech.ru.

For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.de or www.facebook.com/rtw.de.