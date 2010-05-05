Net Insight receives order for Digital Terrestrial TV network in South America

STOCKHOLM, Sweden – Net Insight, a leading developer of efficient and scalable transport solutions for media, IP and broadcast networks, has received a significant initial order for a Digital Terrestrial TV network in South America.

Net Insight has received an order for a first phase of a new nationwide Digital Terrestrial TV (DTT) network in a South American country.

The DTT network will be based on Net Insight’s Nimbra platform to distribute video services across the country and the implementation will guarantee 100 percent QoS. The network will provide scalable multicast capabilities and incorporate Net Insight’s unique Time Transfer feature for GPS-free time synchronization. The customer will also implement Nimbra Vision, a complete tool for efficient operation and maintenance of the Nimbra network.

Net Insight received the order in close cooperation with a large international business partner.

“We have been present in South America for a long time and we now see significant opportunities for Net Insight in this fast growing region.” says Fredrik Trägårdh, CEO of Net Insight.