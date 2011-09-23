Ross Video Expands in Europe, Appoints David Dowling Director of Sales

News Release

For Immediate Release

Iroquois, ON, Canada – September 23, 2011 – Ross Video today announced the appointment of David Dowling as Director of Sales for Europe as a key component of Ross’ ongoing European expansion. Mr. Dowling will direct the regional sales team and manage Ross’ growth in European markets.

Most recently Mr. Dowling was General Manager and Sales Director for ORAD’s UK operations. Prior to ORAD, he was a key member at Snell & Wilcox for Business Development in the UK & Nordic regions and Channel Management in the UK. Mr. Dowling has also worked as a reseller/systems integrator with Altered Images in London representing a broad range of products such as Sony, Avid and Panasonic.

“We are excited to be taking another step in our expansion in Europe.” said David Ross, CEO Ross Video “David Dowling has just the right background, experience and approach. We are looking forward to the impact that he will bring in enhancing our ability to connect with and support our expanding client base in Europe”.

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane, CrossOver and Carbonite Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems, XPression Character Generators and NK Series Routing Systems. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

