Audio-Technica Presents "Get Your Own Mic"
Grunge is more than just a genre. As any singer knows, grunge (along with dirt, grime, and sludge) is what happens to a vocal microphone, especially when it's shared among different performers. With their latest video, Audio-Technica humorously illustrates this phenomenon and urges singers to "Get Your Own Mic" - it should be a basic right for singers.
Please take a look at this clever, irreverent clip, and feel free to post to your website, share on facebook, add to newsletters, tweet or pass along to friends.
