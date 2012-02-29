NAB Show to examine shift in content consumption; Marina Gorbis to discuss changes

The changing manner in which content is distributed and consumed will be front and center at the 2012 NAB Show, April 14-19, in Las Vegas.

With a theme of "The Great Content Shift: Defining Your Evolution," this year’s convention will examine how content is created, managed, delivered and monetized in a media era that sees an increasing number of viewers turning to a variety of digital devices to watch what they want where they want at any time of the day.

During a two-part general session Wednesday, April 18, Marina Gorbis, executive director of the Institute for the Future, will discuss the impact of these changes in media consumption behavior. The general session, titled "Making Sense of the Great Content Shift," will provide Gorbis with a forum to lay out the top five trends that will shape the future of the broadcast and telecommunications industries on both an organizational and individual level.

Institute for the Future (IFTF) is an independent, non-profit research company that examines topics such as work and daily life, technology and society, health and health care, and global business trends. Before joining IFTF in 2006, Gorbis created the Global Innovation Forum, a project comparing innovation strategies in different regions. She also founded Global Ethnographic Network (GEN), a multi-year ethnographic research program.