Manhattan Edit Workshop Provides Free Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve Training Session for Filmmaking Community

Expert colorist and editor Patrick Inhofer to deliver 2.5 hour lecture on utilizing the DaVinci Resolve’s powerful color correction capabilities

New York, New York – July 12, 2011 – Manhattan Edit Workshop (Mewshop), the cutting-edge authorized digital training destination, in cooperation with Blackmagic Design, will host a free DaVinci Resolve for Mac® presentation on July 20, 2011. The complimentary 2 ½ hour session, hosted by expert colorist and editor Patrick Inhofer of Fini, will take attendees through the DaVinci Resolve for Mac – the world’s most advanced non-linear color correction system - showcasing proper set up and integration tips, providing how-to’s, and detailing key Resolve features and capabilities. To register for the event please visit: http://resolveny0720.eventbrite.com/.

“The Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve is one of the foremost non-linear color correction systems on the market – its capabilities are stunning,” comments Josh Apter, owner and founder, Manhattan Edit Workshop. “Blackmagic Design has taken the DaVinci Resolve and made it affordable to a much wider audience and group of users – many of which are looking to get more up to speed on its vast capabilities. Providing a free session is a great way to connect the community, as well as discuss and answer questions on this increasingly popular color correction system. For those interested in delving deeper into the software, we are excited to now offer two extensive DaVinci Resolve workshops for both novice and seasoned colorists.”

DaVinci Resolve Presentation Details

The free DaVinci Resolve Presentation will take place on July 20, 2011 from 6:30pm to 9:00pm EST at the Mewshop headquarters: 80 Fifth Ave., Suite 1501, New York, NY. For more information or to register please visit: http://resolveny0720.eventbrite.com/.

DaVinci Resolve In-Depth Training

For those interested in delving deeper into capabilities and features of Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve color grading system, Mewshop is now offering two extensive workshops led by International Colorist Academy (ICA) Co-Founder & Instructor Warren Eagles: ICA 101: An Introduction to Colorist Strategies with DaVinci Resolve and ICA 201: Advanced Colorist Strategies with DaVinci Resolve.

An introduction to Resolve Mac V8 software, ICA 101: An Introduction to Colorist Strategies with DaVinci Resolve will take place on July 29 – 31, 2011 and is ideal for first time users – no previous knowledge of color grading or Resolve experience necessary. The class mixes the operational side of Resolve with some practical real world training on workflows, basic color theory, grading approaches, and techniques. The class is ICA certified with all students getting a certificate upon completion. For more information or a complete course schedule, please visit: http://mewshop.com/courses/course_detail/ICA%20101%3A%20An%20Introduction%20to%20Colorist%20Strategies%20with%20DaVinci%20Resolve/.

Ideal for current Resolve Colorists and assistant operators looking to learn advanced techniques using the V8 software and DaVinci Resolve control surface, ICA 210: Advanced Colorist Strategies with DaVinci Resolve takes a deeper look into the DaVinci Resolve workflow. Students are encouraged to bring their own material so Warren and the other students can grade and discuss the different formats and challenges they present. For more information or a complete course schedule, please visit: http://mewshop.com/courses/course_detail/ICA%20201%3AAdvanced%20Colorist%20Strategies%20with%20DaVinci%20Resolve/

About Warren Eagles

Warren has been grading for over 20 years, and is now living in Australia. He is available for both short and long form contracts and happy working on commercials and movies, drama or music using Resolve, 2K plus, Apple Color and Bones Dailies. He specializes in short term cover and often goes straight from the airport to a room full of clients. He enjoys the challenges of working on different types of projects with new clients in new environments.

Now working as a freelance Colorist in Australia, he splits his time between grading and training throughout Asia. He has a lot of experience on a number of grading systems including Apple “Color” where he has worked on both series of the channel 10 cop series “Rush.”

About DaVinci Resolve

Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve is the world’s highest performance color correction solution for Mac OS X and Linux computers. DaVinci Resolve supports more real time color correction than any other system because it’s not limited by the performance of the computer it’s running on. DaVinci Resolve eliminates this performance barrier because it’s based on a cluster of high performance GPU cards, so all processing is always real time. DaVinci Resolve has the power of a true real time performance solution so handles complex color grades even when using dozens of primaries, secondaries, Power Windows™, multi point tracking, blurs, and more. DaVinci Resolve provides incredible performance in a low cost solution can then easily upgrade by adding extra GPU’s for supercomputer power to handle 4K resolutions, stereoscopic 3D and real time grading direct from raw camera files such as ARRI raw and RED raw R3D files can be handled with ease.

Product photos of DaVinci Resolve, and all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagic-design.com/press/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and film restoration software for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability, while the company’s DaVinci Emmy™ award winning color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground-breaking innovations including stereoscopic 3D and 4K workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. For more information, please check www.blackmagic-design.com.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop

Manhattan Edit Workshop was founded in 2002 with the goal of providing cutting-edge editing instruction on Apple, Adobe® and Avid® platforms. In 2011 Mewshop added Avid Pro Tools® 9 training to its already impressive curriculum. Mewshop’s signature Six-Week Intensive is a jump-start for anyone looking for a career in editing, while weekend and one-week courses introduce and solidify core-editing concepts. Corporate and group training offers a customized curriculum, either in-house or on-site, for professionals eager to learn a new skill or to build on existing ones. The facility’s focus on small workshops, highly skilled and certified faculty, and a results-oriented curriculum, have quickly won it the reputation as New York’s premier post production teaching facility.

*Mewshop offers student loans for courses totaling more than $2,500. Students may take a combination of courses together, or a single course that equals that amount. Please call 212-414-9570 or email jason@mewshop.com for details about our available payment plans.

Follow @mewshop on Twitter or visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mewshop.

For more information on Manhattan Edit Workshop please visit: www.mewshop.com.

Press Contact (Manhattan Edit Workshop)

For all press inquiries please contact:

Cara Zambri

Zazil Media Group

cara@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) cara.zambri

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

Janice@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6595

(skype) janicedolan