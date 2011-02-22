Aframe deal provides freelance talent at The Crewing Company with competitive edge

Crew hire and media recruitment specialist The Crewing Company (TCC) has bought 200 licences for Aframe, the web-based collaborative video platform.

The purchase will allow TCC’s roster of freelance talent to immediately get involved with production companies and broadcasters running Aframe projects.

It will also give the editors, compositors, camera operators, dubbing mixers and other freelancers on TCC’s books quick and easy access to their favourite saved video and audio, documents and other digital files while working on an Aframe-based project.

The Crewing Company joint-managing director Stuart Hatton said:

“By having these Aframe licences our freelancers will be of significantly more value to a production than a freelancer who has had no experience with it. The fact that they will already be out there as Aframe users will also mean that the production companies can find them through the Aframe system and quickly add them to a project team.”

As well as giving TCC’s freelance talent a competitive edge, the Aframe deal will also help the company to improve the way it markets its freelance talent.

Hatton continued: “Using Aframe you can streamline the sharing of video, allow commenting on that video and get feedback from clients. At the moment the way we send a showreel to a client is a little bit clunky. If it was all centralized through Aframe it would be a far slicker process.”

Aframe acts a central repository, project hub and asset management system for production companies, broadcasters, marketing agencies and individuals working in content creation.

David Peto, chief executive of Aframe, said: “This agreement shows that Aframe is not just for the big companies. It is also for the thousands of hard-working freelancers that make up the backbone of the TV industry. There are benefits for the production companies and broadcasters too as they will have an army of people that they can collaborate with at the click of a mouse.”

www.thecrewingcompany.com

www.aframe.com