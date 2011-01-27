GENELEC 8260A RECEIVES TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE & CREATIVITY (TEC) AWARD

— Active monitor pioneer continues to earn accolades —

NATICK, MA, January 21, 2011 — Genelec, the pioneer in Active Monitoring technology for three decades, is proud to announce that its 8260A Tri-Amplified DSP Monitoring System has received a Technical Excellence & Creativity (TEC) Award for Outstanding Technical Achievement in the Studio Monitor Technology category. The 26th annual TEC Awards were presented Saturday, January 15, 2011, at the Winter NAMM Convention in Anaheim, California.

“It is a tremendous honor that our 8260A has been selected by industry professionals for outstanding technical achievement,” stated Will Eggleston, Genelec USA Marketing Director. “It is great to receive recognition from our peers for our hard work, dedication and innovation, and all at Genelec in Finland and here in the U.S.A. are very proud to accept this award.”

Founded in 1985, the Technical Excellence & Creativity Awards is the foremost program recognizing the achievements of audio professionals. Presented annually by the TEC Foundation for Excellence in Audio, the TEC Awards recognizes the individuals, companies and technical innovations behind the sound of recordings, live performances, films, television, video games, and other media. TEC Awards nominations are made by a panel of industry professionals and voted upon by members of various professional organizations and audio industry websites.

The compact and powerful 8260A breaks new ground in electro-acoustic design, as mechanical, acoustical and signal-processing designs are linked closely together. The 8260A features major advances in audio driver technology, integrated with a sophisticated enclosure design, and Genelec’s proprietary Minimum Diffraction Coaxial (MDC™) Mid/High driver technology. The 8260A system represents Genelec’s cutting-edge innovations in all technology domains. The sophisticated acoustical design of the 8260A is complemented by Genelec’s DSP Technology and GLM software, providing powerful and practical tools such as AutoCal for accurate alignment, calibration and control of the monitoring system in all situations. The MDC coaxial technology is a real breakthrough solution that makes the 8260A unique in the market.

