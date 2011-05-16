VSNIPTRANSFER: a content exchange platform in Castilla La Mancha (Spain)

The Testing and Development Center for Castilla-La Mancha Digital Television Foundation chose the VSNIPTRANSFER solution to make available to digital media companies from La Mancha all necessary technology for exchanging media contents over the Internet. NRDmultimedia, VSN's official integrator, won the project bid.

The VSNIPTRANSFER technology was selected by the Testing and Development Center for Castilla-La Mancha Digital Television Foundation for their project to create a platform for the exchange and distribution of digital media contents among production houses, television channels and creative professionals from the region. NRDmultimedia, VSN's official dealer and winner of the project bid, was the system's integrator, which includes 60 VSNIPTRANSFER client licenses and a storage and virtual servers' system.

The Foundation will be responsible for the cost of the content exchange system to make it available to companies or independent creative professionals from the La Mancha audiovisual sector. As Juan Angel Sánchez, Manager of the TV Digital Foundation, puts it: "we want to create a specialized cluster and support center to energize the technology and digital media content industry in Castilla-La Mancha. We chose VSNIPTRANSFER because it allows us to reduce the operating costs of businesses, freelancers and/or government bodies that need to exchange media or market their audiovisual output." José Fernando Sánchez Bódalo, Vice-president of the Tv Digital Foundation pointed out that with this project "we are heavily betting on energizing the audiovisual sector as a new productive model based on new information and communication technologies."

Contents are published on a server in VSNIPTRANSFER thus allowing users to find them with the help of a management tool and view them in low-res to eventually download them. All video clips can be imported or exported in several formats, which makes the solution to easily integrate with all production, master control or video editing systems.

The goal of the Foundation is to facilitate the tools that help invigorate the audiovisual sector in Castilla-La Mancha. The founding sponsors of this non-profit organization are the Board of Communities of Castilla-La Mancha, the City Council of Alcázar de San Juan and the University of Castilla-La Mancha.