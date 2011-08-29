Digital Film Tools Rays Sheds Light on Film and Video Footage

Visual effects plug-in Rays now supports video/film hosts from Adobe, Avid and Apple - including FCP X

Los Angeles, CA – August 29, 2011 - Digital Film Tools, developer of visual effects software, today announced that their visual effects plug-in, Rays, has been updated to support popular video and film hosts. New supported hosts include Adobe® After Effects® CS5 and up, Premiere Pro® CS5 and up, Apple® Final Cut Pro® 6, 7, and X, Motion® 5, and Avid® Symphony, Media Composer®, Newscutter, and Xpress Pro. Shedding new light on film and video footage, Rays allows users to easily create realistic light ray effects with stunning image quality. Known as volumetric lighting in computer graphics, or crepuscular rays in atmospheric optics, this dramatic effect adds polish and style. By creating shafts of light streaming through clouds, rays filtering through a forest canopy, beams of light on a foggy night, or rays shooting out from text, Rays adds a striking and dramatic quality to any image.

"Expanding the functionality of Rays to now include support for film and video hosts was a clear decision for us," comments Marco Paolini, Founder and President, Digital Film Tools. “We want our plug-ins to help enrich the creative process for all types of visual effects artists – from filmmakers and video editors to photographers and graphic designers. The ability to enhance film or video footage with volumetric lighting, such as Rays, will bring an added dimension of brightness and clarity to any project. We are looking forward to hearing feedback from our film and video users out there and seeing how they put our Rays plug-in to use.”

Rays Feature Highlights

• Set the ray length and brightness

• Control ray direction with an on-screen control

• Customize the color of the rays using a color picker

• Threshold control to specify where the rays will be visible

• Randomize the rays

Availability and Pricing

The Rays Photo plug-in is available now for $50 USD. Compatible with the following applications: Adobe Photoshop®, Adobe Photoshop Elements, Adobe Photoshop® Lightroom, Apple® Aperture®, users can download here: http://www.digitalfilmtools.com/rays/download.htm

Note: If the host applications are installed on the same machine, a Rays still image license will allow Rays to run in Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Photoshop Elements, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Apple Aperture.

The Rays Video/Film plug-in is available now for $99 USD. Compatible with the following applications, Adobe® After Effects® CS5 and up, Adobe Premiere Pro® CS5 and up, Apple Final Cut Pro® 6, 7, and X, Motion® 5, and Avid® Symphony, Media Composer®, Newscutter, and Xpress Pro®, users can download here: http://www.digitalfilmtools.com/rays/download.htm

Note: If the host applications are installed on the same machine, a Rays video/film license will allow Rays to run in Adobe After Effects, Adobe Premiere Pro, Apple Final Cut Pro, Apple Motion and Avid Editing Systems.

A standalone version of Rays is also available through the Mac App Store. Please visit: http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/rays/id428179990?mt=12

About Digital Film Tools

Digital Film Tools brings together the unbeatable combination of superior software

designers, motion picture visual effects veterans, video editors and photographers. Add three Emmy Awards and experience in creating visual effects for hundreds of feature films, commercials and television shows and you have a recipe for success.

Press Contacts

Zazil Media Group

Cara Zambri

(m) 617.817.6559

(e) cara@zazilmediagroup.com

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(m) 617.817.6595

(e) Janice@zazilmediagroup.com