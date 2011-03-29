New appointments to drive further Middle East growth for projectiondesign®

Enlarged team to make its debut at PALME tradeshow in Dubai.

Global projection and display leader, projectiondesign® is putting the emphasis firmly on regional support as it returns to the PALME show in Dubai with a diverse range of visual display solutions. The company’s existing local team of Regional Director Ingar Sundholm and Tim Wood, Regional Manager, will be joined by two newly appointed field application engineers, as projectiondesign reaffirms its commitment to supporting its partners’ project design and maintenance on the ground internationally.

The two new faces to be seen at PALME are Alexis Michel Sakallis, who joins as Field Applications Engineer for the Middle East, Africa and India, and Hashem Aletaha, who will be the company’s Field Applications Engineer for the entire regions of the Middle East, Africa and India as well as Regional Management for Iran. Both posts have been newly created as projectiondesign seeks to ensure that its sales growth in the region is matched by truly outstanding and dedicated local engineering support. At the same time, Ingar Sundholm is promoted to Regional Director as a result of his outstanding dedication and results in the region.

Sakallis has a background in software engineering and sales support in the broadcast industry, having previously worked for Neuro TV, a Belgian firm providing real-time 3D solutions and high-end interactive products, and Dubai-based SMC, one of the leading studio systems integrators in the Middle East. Also with a software engineering background, Aletaha has worked in the visualization and holographic projection sectors and most recently was operations manager for i4-technologies, a leading Middle East solutions provider of image-processing technology for projection systems.

Commenting on the new appointments, Sundholm says: “All over the world, projectiondesign is hiring locally based applications engineers to ensure that our reputation for matchless customer support is preserved as we expand our business. The Middle East is no exception and we are delighted to be welcoming Alexis and Hashem to the team.”

At PALME 2011, projectiondesign will be co-exhibiting with Sweden’s Dataton, whose WATCHOUT™ multimedia control software will be used for content playback. Featured displays include a three channel F32 wuxga projector setup, a two-channel curved screen setup using a pair of projectiondesign’s FR12 Remote Light Source™ (RLS™) projectors and the company’s own Multiple Image Processing solution, the F10 AS3D active stereo 3D system, a rear projection demonstration using F32 1080 projectors and the recently shipping F35 wqxga projector – the world’s highest resolution DLP® projector for professional and commercial use. Off the show floor, David Aleksandersen, projectiondesign’s Academy Training Programme Manager, will be continuing the company’s tradition for providing education sessions alongside its tradeshow activity. His PALME presentation, ‘LED As An Illumination Source In Projection’, will compare LED light sources with traditional lamps in areas such as calibration, colour gamut, and total cost of ownership.

Ingar Sundholm concludes: “The Middle East has been an important market for us for quite a few years already, and it makes sense for us to be at PALME with as wide array of projection technology solutions as possible. By showing complete systems of various kinds, backed up by our enlarged local team and our education offering, we believe we will have an unrivalled projection offering at this year’s show.”

projectiondesign will be exhibiting on Stand G18 at the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre from 26-28 April.

