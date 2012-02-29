Net Insight Creates Opportunity In The New Video Landscape With Its Solutions For Service-Aware Media Networks

Net Insight’s unique SAMN approach meets the call for smarter delivery of IP video so service providers can enter the OTT-value-chain and capitalize on the new media trends

STOCKHOLM, Sweden – 29 February 2012 - Net Insight, a leading provider of efficient and scalable transport solutions for media, IP and broadcast networks, unveils key industry insights outlined in a recent analyst white paper by an independent research firm. The white paper provides an overview of how service providers can capitalize on the many emerging business opportunities developing from today’s changing video and media landscape. It recommends utilizing a service aware media network (SAMN) architecture to drive revenue opportunities in video production, distribution and delivery over existing IP networks.

The white paper “New Video Landscape Dynamics Require Smarter Delivery of IP Video,” explores how today’s new video landscape opens up opportunities for IP service providers to become part of the OTT-value chain, and this opportunity is heavily contingent upon their ability to meet the Quality of Service (QoS) and Quality of Experience (QoE) demands of content owners, media and broadcast companies. The implementation of a SAMN architecture is critical to meeting the quality demands of premium services, as it provides service-centric network management that ensures service integrity is upheld throughout the delivery process and improves the performance of the IP network.

As more video traffic continues to flood networks, and the lines between traditional broadcast television and OTT video services are blurring, consumer expectations are increasing and quality will become even more of a challenge. Live content, interactivity and personalized advertising are also complicating network quality issues. Yet this challenge comes hand-in-hand with a lucrative opportunity. By leveraging a SAMN architecture, network owners have the capability to re-insert themselves into the content value chain by offering premium video contribution, delivery and distribution networks.

“The great untapped opportunity is for network owners to sell premium access to content owners that can monetize the higher QoE via subscriptions and advertising. This will drive service provider revenues and the needed infrastructure upgrades that can move our whole industry forward,” says Brian Partridge, vice president of Yankee Group’s Network Research group and author of the white paper. “In the report we detail how service-aware media networks, with the ability to look at each individual service in the network, are the first technical step in this much-needed direction.”

Once the SAMN architecture is in place for premium QoS and QoE, Partridge outlines how monetization opportunities for service providers are realistic and extensive. For content delivery and distribution, media-aware premium CDNs and OTT hosting services are two areas on most service provider’s strategic agenda and for which a SAMN architecture is ideal and game changing. Ideas presented in the paper include creating direct relationships with content owners to create content-specific data access packages. In addition, IP network operators can build on-deck, IPTV and three-screen entertainment propositions. In these models, they can also leverage existing network footprints to cache stored content closer to the consumer to support high quality live streaming.

Service-aware media networks significantly improve the quality and control of video services over existing IP infrastructure. This opens up high-quality, high-margin B2B media contribution business for IP service providers such as remote networked production workflows, tapeless production as well as cloud services for encoding, transcoding and storage.

“At Net Insight, we have architectured our solutions to provide the technical capabilities required for service providers to monetize on the OTT-value chain,” adds Per Lindgren, founder and VP, business development, Net Insight. “Customers are willing to pay for quality and that means that the right network architecture makes the new environment a good revenue opportunity for innovative service providers.”

The white paper “New Video Landscape Dynamics Require Smarter Delivery of IP Video,” is commissioned from Yankee Group by Net Insight.

To review the white paper in full please visit www.netinsight.net/News/Resource-center/

