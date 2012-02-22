Network affiliates to meet at 2012 NAB Show

The NAB said Feb. 15 that FOX Television and the CW Network will host meetings with their affiliated television station representatives at the 2012 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 14-19.

The affiliate boards of directors of ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX Television also will once again hold meetings during the NAB Show.

The 2012 NAB Show marks the fifth consecutive year that the FOX affiliates will meet in conjunction with the NAB Show and the second year for the CW affiliates. The ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC affiliate boards met at the NAB Show in 2009, 2010 and 2011.

"Having our CBS Television Network Affiliate Association Board meeting in conjunction with the NAB Show makes it one of the more productive meetings of the year on many levels," said Wayne Daugherty, Raycom Media's chief operating officer and chairman of the CBS affiliate board.