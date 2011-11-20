Lowell Manufacturing Appoints Clyne Media to Lead Marketing and Public Relations Initiatives

— Missouri-based pro AV manufacturer looks to increase awareness by teaming with Nashville/New York-based Clyne Media, Inc. —

PACIFIC, MO, November 16, 2011 — Lowell Manufacturing Company, a Pacific, Missouri-based manufacturer of professional AV Products, announces the appointment of Nashville- and New York-based Clyne Media, Inc. to handle its marketing and public relations initiatives. The announcement was made by John J. Lowell, Lowell Manufacturing President, and marks the launch of a new dedicated marketing program further expanding Lowell’s profile in the industry.

Lowell engineers and produces a wide range of rack, power and audio products that provide exceptional performance in professional systems integration.

“We are thrilled to be working with Clyne Media as our PR team,” stated John J. Lowell. “Robert Clyne has rightly earned his reputation as one of the most knowledgeable figures in AV marketing and press relations. He and his team have the experience and expertise to spearhead our media efforts and new initiatives. Clyne Media will be helping us increase brand awareness and market share as we move into our 65th anniversary year and beyond.”

Clyne Media is one of the nation’s premier specialized marketing communications/media relations agencies, serving the needs of leaders in the high-technology electronics and entertainment market sector and related industries. The company will pursue new editorial opportunities on behalf of Lowell and help focus public relations efforts with industry editors and independent journalists worldwide.

Agency President/CEO Robert Clyne will handle the account management, while dedicated company staff will cover media relations, technical writing, editing and other initiatives.

“We are very excited to be working with Lowell Manufacturing,” Robert Clyne commented. “Their vast product line and six-and-a-half decades of history speak for themselves, and their principals are focused on the development of market-driven products to serve the AV industry. They are the type of client with whom we are proud to do business, and an excellent addition to our current client roster.”