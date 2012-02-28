RTW And HARMAN'S Studer Announce Collaboration at CABSAT 2012

RTW TM7 To Be Integrated Into HARMAN'S Studer Vista Range of Digital Consoles

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, 28 FEBRUARY 2012 - RTW, a leading manufacturer and distributor of professional audio metering and control devices for studio recording and radio and TV broadcast applications, and HARMAN's Studer, manufacturer of digital mixing consoles for the broadcast, production and live application markets, are jointly announcing at this year's CABSAT show that the RTW TM7 TouchMonitor will be fully integrated in the Studer Vista range of digital audio consoles.

As a result of this partnership, RTW will provide a special version of the TM7 TouchMonitor touchscreen loudness meter that will be built into the meter bridge of the Vista 9 and Vista 5 M2 consoles. Studer chose the TM7 meter because it perfectly complements Vistonics(tm), the simple and elegant touchscreen user interface that Vista customers know and love.

The TM7 will include custom meter presets offering loudness metering that meets the EBU R 128 and ITU BS1770 standards as well as traditional bargraph and moving needle metering to comply with additional international standards. The TM7 will also be available for retrofitting to all Vista 9 consoles.

"We were thrilled when Studer approached RTW with its desire to introduce loudness metering to all of its Vista consoles," says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO, RTW. "RTW has provided traditional meters to Studer for many years and we are happy to now supply its customers with the modern technology necessary to comply with new loudness regulations and improve their services overall."

The TouchMonitor is RTW's response to growing demands in modern production, post-production and broadcast environments. With its high-quality 7- or 9-inch touchscreen and intuitive user interface, the TouchMonitor breaks new ground in professional audio analysis for accuracy, performance, efficiency and flexibility.

RTW's TM7 and the entire TouchMonitor family of loudness metering products will be on display during CABSAT at the QvestMedia stand (S2D3) in Hall Sheikh Saheed 2. The Vista family of products can also be seen during CABSAT at the Studer stand (S3-6) in Hall Sheikh Saeed 3.