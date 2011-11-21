VH1’s “Big Morning Buzz Live” Gets a Tom Kenny Lighting Re-design with Gear from WorldStage

Look Solutions is proud to launch two ultra-efficient, battery-driven performers, the Tiny FX and Tiny CX for theatre, film, TV, concerts and celebrations.

The Tiny FX is the newest, modified version of the successful Tiny series fog generators. Boasting smaller pump and dimensions, plus remarkably light weight (180 grams), the modular-design Tiny FX contains a refillable fluid reservoir that can be screwed directly into the machine, eliminating the need for external fluid tank and tube. The unit incorporates state-of-the-art technology, including a programmable microprocessor for fixed fog control, ensuring optimal energy efficiency.

The handy, efficient Look Solutions Tiny CX, follow-up to the Tiny C07, is easy to use and quick to start up. All components of the model are built into a small, robust housing. For a safe, continuous run, the Tiny CX is microprocessor-based and fully programmable. Its 11.1 V, intelligence-controlled battery allows for increased fog time and can be changed effortlessly, as can the vaporizer. The unit affords one-hand operation and unobtrusive fog emission.

Like the Tiny FX, the Look Solutions Tiny CX can be triggered with the lid-imbedded start button, cable remote, radio remote, or DMX 512 with a DMX-converter. For each model, the special Tiny-Fluid provides dense fog with lowest fluid consumption.

The Tiny FX and CX units are already being used for cruise ships, and various entertainment sectors, such as Disney projects and Hollywood productions. For busy producers, stage mangers and technical directors, these units truly offer the dollar-for-dollar ultimate in creative, compact convenience.

About Look Solutions

Based in Germany, Look Solutions manufactures high-performance fog machines, haze machines, battery-powered mini-foggers, low-foggers, accessories and fluids at reasonable prices. Look Solutions USA, located in western Maryland, serves customers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. For more information, or to request a demo machine for evaluation, visit www.looksolutionsusa.com or call Hunter Totty, Director of Operations, at 1-800-426-4189. Look Solutions' Tech Support Hotline is 646-300-0520.