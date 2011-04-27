Blackmagic Design Announces SmartView Duo

NAB 2011, Las Vegas, USA - April 11, 2011 - Blackmagic Design today announced SmartView Duo, a unique dual rack monitor with large 8 inch LCD screens, 3 Gb/s SDI video inputs and centralized network based control to allow easy color matching when used in multi monitor installations for only $695.

SmartView Duo will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2011 booth at #SL220.

SmartView Duo features two large 8 inch LCD screens in a compact rack mount design that's less than an inch thick. SmartView Duo handles all SD, HD and 3 Gb/s SDI video standards, and all screens can be remotely adjusted via your Ethernet network, so setup is much simpler when users need to color match all the monitors in a large video wall setup. SmartView Duo can be installed into equipment racks for local monitoring in post production, or for multi-monitor video walls in master control rooms or for camera monitoring for production switchers! Because SmartView Duo is affordable, and supports most SDI video standards, from SD, HD and even 2K, it's the perfect solution to install anywhere customers need more monitoring.

One of the main difficulties when installing multiple monitors is attempting to match color settings on all monitors. Often this requires maintenance personnel physically climbing over equipment to reach the monitors and then using little screwdrivers or knobs to make adjustments. SmartView Duo eliminates this problem by connecting to an Ethernet network using the included Mac and Windows software to adjust all your monitors from one central location. The Monitor Utility software uses Bonjour to automatically find all the SmartView Duo monitors on your network so it's very easy to use. Monitor settings can be saved and copied from one monitor and copied to another. SmartView Duo also includes an identify mode to help find the monitor being adjusted, which is highlighted by a white border. SmartView Duo does not suffer from settings drift because all adjustments are fully digital.

SmartView Duo includes full tally features so it's perfect for live broadcasters. Unlike a simple tally light, SmartView Duo includes tally borders that can be independently displayed in red, green or blue. Each screen features an independent tally in the three colors so customers can signal to the user more information than a simple on air status. Tally is connected via a standard parallel pin connector on the rear of SmartView Duo and provides full contact closure compatibility with all switcher and automation systems.

SmartView Duo is designed to be used for broadcast as well as post production so it includes support for more SDI video standards, including all SD, HD and 3 Gb/s SDI formats. SmartView Duo allows firmware updating so it's easy to upgrade to new SDI video formats when they are invented, and updates are free from the Blackmagic Design web site. SmartView Duo includes new advanced video standards used in post production, including 1080 progressive HD rates and even 2K SDI over 3 Gb/s SDI video. All video formats can be connected and changed, because SmartView Duo automatically changes in less than a second to the new format.

"When we purchased EchoLab recently, I realized that even though the Multi View monitoring feature built into these switchers was great, it was not enough for all situations", said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. "What we really needed was a monitoring solution featuring large bright LCD displays that was light and affordable so our customers could use them for multi-camera monitoring and build their own master control! SmartView Duo is amazing, and it's also perfect for wherever broadcasters and post production users need extra monitoring. You can never have enough monitoring, and now with SmartView Duo it's possible!"

SmartView Duo Key Features

2 independent 8 inch LCD displays in a 3 rack unit size chassis, less than 1 inch thick.

SDI/HD-SDI/3G-SDI input for each monitor, with re-clocked loop outputs.

Ethernet input with loop output for connecting to computers for central adjustments.

Tally input for each monitor allowing red, green or blue tally indication.

Control software panel included free for Widows and Mac OS X.

Full 10 bit data path and image scaling for high quality displays.

Idea for use in broadcast, post production and camera monitoring for switchers.

Availability and Price

SmartView Duo is available now for US$695 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

