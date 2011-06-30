Net Insight receives order for a new nationwide Cable TV network in Germany

STOCKHOLM, Sweden - Net Insight, a leading provider of efficient and scalable transport solutions for media, IP and broadcast networks, has been selected in partnership with SHM Broadcast GmbH to deliver a nationwide Cable TV network in Germany.

The network built for one of the leading Cable TV companies in Germany includes interconnect of the main Cable TV head-ends across the country.

The Net Insight Nimbra platform was chosen since it is a well-proven solution and thanks to excellent multicast capabilities and low operating cost. The primary sites will be equipped with Nimbra 680 including multi video access cards and optical 10G trunks.

The value of the agreement exceeds 10 MSEK and the network will be operational in the end of 2011.

This order was won in partnership with the Net Insight premium partner SHM Broadcast GmbH.

"This order is of strategic importance to Net Insight since the Net Insight Nimbra platform will be used in a nationwide Cable TV network, a future growth segment for Net Insight", says Fredrik Trägårdh, CEO at Net Insight.

Net Insight AB discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Securities Market Act and/or the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on June 30, 2011 at 15.45 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Trägårdh, CEO of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00, fredrik.tragardh@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight delivers the world's most efficient and scalable transport solution for Broadcast and IP Media, Digital Terrestrial TV, Mobile TV and IPTV/CATV networks.

Net Insight products truly deliver 100 percent Quality of Service with three times improvement in utilization of bandwidth for a converged transport infrastructure. Net Insights Nimbra(TM) platform is the industry solution for video, voice and data, reducing operational costs by 50 percent and enhancing competitiveness in delivery of existing and new media services.

More than 130 world class customers run mission critical video services over Net Insight products in over 50 countries. Net Insight is quoted on the NASDAQ OMX, Stockholm. For more information, visit www.netinsight.net

About SHM Broadcast GmbH

As one of the market-leading, exclusive sales- and service partners of high-class broadcast-products for a number of international manufacturers, SHM Broadcast is focused on choosing business-partners, offering the best and innovative solutions and products in the market, to fulfill all the needs of broadcast customers and to provide the best and capable service after sales and integration.

The success of SHM Broadcast GmbH is based on more than 20 years of know-how in consulting, sales and service in the broadcast branch. SHM Broadcast can now rely on the wide product range of 13 appreciated manufacturers.