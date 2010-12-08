FSR Makes Beautiful Music For Hyatt's New Aqualea Resort In Clearwater, Florida

Woodland Park, NJ (December 6, 2010) – Hyatt’s Aqualea Resort and Spa located in Clearwater, Florida, recently welcomed guests to its new luxurious complex furnished with an ultra-sophisticated technology package supported by several FSR systems. Jan Sandri, president of FSR – manufacturer of audio and video switching, control products, and connectivity boxes – announced the Company’s participation in the project from headquarters in Woodland Park, NJ.

The project was installed by Mission Critical Solutions (MCS), a national IP (Internet Protocol) converged technology solutions provider that supplies a broad range of services ranging from audio/visual, voice and data, to low voltage control, alternative power and telephone configurations.

Mark Palm, director of the MCS’s AV Group, who designed and engineered the project noted, “The Aqualea Resort required easy-to-operate systems capable of controlling background music throughout the complex, and video in the Ballrooms and Meeting Rooms. We’ve used FSR extensively for previous projects and were confident that the Company offered the perfect solutions for the Hyatt’s needs.“

MCS configured FSR’s BMS-1032 Background Music System to control music in the Spa and Pool area from conveniently located wall plates. The plates – FSR’s Intelligent Plate Solutions (IPS) - allow users to create interconnect solutions to suit virtually any AV interface application. The BMS-1032’s ability to work in conjunction with all distributed music systems as well as any audio source provides a flexible “plug and play” system capable of interfacing with a local MP3 player, a walkman, or any other source of choice. Utilizing a single CAT-5 cable, the digital stereo and control signals can be transmitted and distributed to up to 32 rooms.

Two matrix switchers from FSR’s Pathfinder family, an RGB and a YC model, were chosen to route video signals and connect computers to and from the ballrooms and meeting rooms. The Pathfinder series sets a new standard in high bandwidth and flat frequency response to maintain the clarity and color fidelity of the original image. The RGB model offers 600+MHz @ -3dB bandwidth with +/-1.0dB making it the flattest matrix switchers on the market. The YC offers 200MHz@-3dB bandwidth with +/- 0.5dB flatness to 150MHz. The Pathfinders protect the Hyatt from early obsolescence by ensuring that capabilities evolve as video types and resolutions are upgraded.

Palm added, “The FSR piece of the project was significant and sizable, yet everything just slid into place. Once the entire system was installed it became part of the background, easily operated without any specific training.”

