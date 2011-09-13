HARMAN's Studer Broadcast Academy Continues Success With New Dates in Texas

NORTHRIDGE, California — Following an overwhelmingly successful two weeks of sessions in July, the Studer Broadcast Academy will continue in September with a series of dates in Texas. Locations include Houston, San Antonio and Dallas-Fort Worth.

The Studer Broadcast Academy is designed to educate and support the interests of audio engineers around the world. The Broadcast Academy sessions include hands-on training for Studer’s Vista consoles as part of certification modules that will provide engineers with proof of efficiency with the Vista line.

At the Broadcast Academy, Studer factory experts provide the training and attendees will receive official factory certification at every stage of the curriculum. The curriculum is broken down into modules, making learning more digestible and convenient for attendees’ schedules.

“We launched the Studer Broadcast Academy to address the trend of more freelance engineers taking on projects than ever before, with the goal of enabling these engineers to gain proficiency with the Studer product line,” says Katy Templeman-Holmes, Studer Broadcast Academy. “The initial sessions in July exceeded all expectations and we are looking forward to even more success in Texas!”

Confirmed dates for the Studer Broadcast Academy sessions include:

September 22: Houston, TX (Vista Foundation)

September 23: Houston, TX (Vista Intermediate)

September 26: San Antonio, TX (Vista Foundation)

September 29: Dallas-Fort Worth, TX (Vista Foundation)

September 30: Dallas-Fort Worth, TX (Vista Intermediate)

More information on the Studer Broadcast Academy can be found at usa.studer.ch

