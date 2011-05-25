FSR Supports NSCA Members

InfoComm Booth # 1343

Reception To Recognize Women Of The Industry To Be Held During InfoComm 2011

NSCA announced that FSR will sponsor its annual Women in NSCA Reception at InfoComm 2011. FSR is celebrating its 30th anniversary in business this year and continues its support of the integration community by sponsoring the important event.

“Women play a vital role in our industry, and I'm thrilled that the NSCA recognizes their contributions,” stated Jan Sandri, FSR president. “We are pleased to sponsor this unique gathering of female talent."

Once again, NSCA will have a significant presence at the annual InfoComm industry trade show, June 11-17 in Orlando, Florida. The “Women in NSCA” Reception sponsored by FSR will be held in the NSCA Zone, booth #543, from 3-4 p.m. on June 15.

Professional women in the industry with join FSR and NSCA staff for a special reception to acknowledge women’s accomplishments, network with each other and share tips, ideas and success stories.

“Our members recognize the significance of FSR’s support of this event,” said NSCA Executive Director, Chuck Wilson. “Not only does it show their commitment to the future of the industry, but it also shows they recognize the importance of women integrators and their contribution to the industry.”

For more information about NSCA’s Women in NSCA Reception sponsored by FSR, visit www.nscaatinfocomm.org.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of products for the audio / video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including AV floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and CAT-5 solutions.

All FSR products are designed and manufactured in its Woodland Park, NJ facility. The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

