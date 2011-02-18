DSC Labs Gives a Sneak Peek at its Un"chart"ed Product Lineup for NAB 2011

NAB 2011 PREVIEWS

As 3D innovation continues to evolve, DSC unveils its most avant-garde 3D precision test charts to date

Toronto, Canada –DSC Labs, eco-friendly developer of innovative products for image quality improvement, has announced that it will exhibit at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) convention, held in Las Vegas, NV from April 11-14, 2011 (booth number C10215). The Fuji Gold Medal winner has been showcasing state-of-the-art precision test charts at the NAB show since the early 90’s, and this year will be announcing significant breakthroughs in 3D chart technology. DSC Labs President David Corley comments, “In the past year, there have been major advances in 3D. We are grateful to the leaders in this technology for their suggestions and features, many of which are included in DSC's 2011 3D charts.”

NEW – The Dashwood 3D Chart

Driving DSC Labs’ Dashwood 3D Chart initiative is none other than Dashwood Cinema Solutions Founder, Tim Dashwood - seasoned 3D stereographer, cinematographer, director, and editor. The Dashwood 3D Chart is a brand new stereoscopic chart that automates the display of accurate 3D rig calibration at unheard of speeds. When integrated with Dashwood Cinema Solutions’ new calibration software or the new Stereo3D Toolbox v3, the chart’s unique visual code trackers work alongside the applications to automatically track to 1/1,000 of a pixel for unprecedented stereo alignment. The chart also offers live feedback to assist in automating camera alignment, sync testing and slating, and color and gamma calibration. For those aligning manually, the Dashwood 3D Chart offers manual alignment with the DSC Labs’ patented FiddleHead spirals for corner-to-corner focus.

Dashwood says, "Dashwood Cinema Solutions chose a partnership with DSC Labs because they manufacture the most accurate, versatile and rugged calibration charts in the world. The new Dashwood 3D Chart will make the geometric and colorimetric calibration of stereoscopic rigs faster than ever. We intend to speed up the recalibration after a lens change by 1000%. There is now no need to hesitate when changing a lens."

NEW – The Pilot 3D Chart

In addition to the Dashwood 3D Chart, DSC Labs will unveil the Pilot 3D Chart, named for its runway-like extension and corner LED lights. Incorporating a wide range of feedback from 3D experts, The Pilot promises to be an extremely comprehensive tool for the proper balance and alignment of 3D rigs. In addition to DSC’s patented neutral grayscales, accurate color bar patches and zone plates, the Pilot’s features include camera synchronization, multiple scales, geometric webs and 18% gray patches, ensuring critical precision.

The Hawk QCC and RoliChart Make Their NAB Debut

In addition to breakthrough 3D technology, DSC Labs will be featuring its recent Hawk QCC and CamAlign RoliChart chart releases. Ideal for single- or multi-camera shoots, the Hawk QCC uses critical information from an original scene set-up using a DSC primary chart, and then provides relevant data for quick camera evaluation and scene matching. Similar to the Hawk QCC in compactness, the CamAlign RoliChart is designed for use in the field, and remains protected when rolled up into its sturdy anodized casing.

For more information about DSC Labs, please go to http://www.dsclabs.com or visit them at booth C10215 at NAB. Attendees can also learn more about 3D chart technology by visiting Dashwood Cinema Solutions at booth C10514D3 in the 3D Pavilion.

To book a press appointment with DSC Labs at NAB 2011, please contact Kathleen Langlois (Kathleen@zazilmediagroup.com).

About DSC Labs

DSC Labs has been dedicated to image integrity in visual communications for more than 48 years. The company’s pioneering engineering achievements include patented image processes and the development of standardized industry-wide test patterns, earning DSC the Fuji Gold Medal for outstanding contributions to television. Using ground source heat/cool technology at the lab, DSC is known for its environmentally friendly production processes and materials, and whenever possible, for designing recyclable products. “Better Images through Research” articulates the company’s continuing commitment to making innovative products for image quality improvement.

DSC Labs’ charts are trademarks or registered trademarks of DSC Labs. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

