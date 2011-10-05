Mapping on the MOOV: projectiondesign® F82 projector drives VW roadshow

WATCH THE PROMOTIONAL VIDEO HERE: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nel84nfcvR0.

Content producer creates stunning multimedia experience for new Passat launch throughout Poland

Underlining the ruggedness and consistency of its products as well as their high performance, Norway’s projectiondesign is proud to have supplied F82 1080p 3-chip DLP® projectors to multimedia production company MOOV for the Polish launch of the new VW Passat.

Working in conjunction with advertising agency JUST and event producer Mediaconcept for end customer Kulczyk Tradex (the official VW distributor for Poland), MOOV was tasked with creating a multimedia production that would showcase the new Passat’s capabilities in a way that would capture the imagination of the audience. The show made its debut at the Polish National Motor Show in Poznan before being taken on a tour of upmarket shopping centres and other venues in major cities around the country.

Piotr Majewski, the head of MOOV comments: “The whole presentation had to be easily movable and easy to duplicate at each venue. A ‘black box’ made up of trussing and black drapes was designed, into which we decided to use the largest projected surface area possible, so that the audience would really feel that the show was surrounding them.”

To achieve this goal, MOOV’s show design team used 3D projection mapping to produce an animated movie that used not just the rear wall of the ‘black box’, but also the side walls, the floor and, last but not least, the car itself. When the movie is played, the car appears to be moving along with the projected backdrop, even though it is in fact a static display.

The production of such a convincing illusion requires projection optics and calibration of a class-leading standard, which is why MOOV opted for projectiondesign’s F82. “Each projector offers a brightness level of 10,000 lumens and, when the output of the four devices is blended together, the combined resolution of the animation is nearly 8K,” Piotr Majewski explains.

“As well as high resolution, the F82 also came into its own because it is available with short focal-length or ‘wide-angle’ lenses, which were essential to produce such a wide image from a relatively short projection distance. Additionally, the F82’s DynamicBlack function, which dynamically narrows the aperture of each projector lens, gave us the very high contrast we were looking for during the ‘night’ scenes in our animation. And finally, we used projectiondesign’s RealColor™ technology to precisely calibrate the four projectors with one another and adjust the brightness to take into account the different materials of the projection surfaces in the space.”

Anders Løkke, Marketing Director, projectiondesign, concludes: “Live events applications such as the VW Passat roadshow pose particular challenges for professional projectors, and we are delighted that our F82s performed faultlessly for MOOV and their customers. The very high resolution, contrast, brightness and colour accuracy of our 3-chip DLP system is perfectly suited to such events, and for anyone who saw this ground-breaking show, the results really speak for themselves.”

