BET NETWORKS TURNS TO FUTURE MEDIA CONCEPTS FOR TECHNICAL TRAINING ON THE NEW FEATURES OF THEIR FAVORITE EDITING PLATFORM

FMC administers world-renowned training to seasoned BET editors for smooth transition to new Avid Media Composer 4.0 release

New York, NY – February 23, 2010 – Future Media Concepts (FMC), the premier authorized digital media training organization for postproduction, broadcast, and content creators, recently completed a successful on-site training collaboration with Black Entertainment Television (BET). BET Networks is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. FMC is world-renowned for its award-winning training methodology, including its elite Manufacturer Certified instructors, whom encompass extensive knowledge within their respective disciplines. FMC efficiently administered its hands-on technical training to appropriately acclimate BET editors with the network’s newly installed Avid® Media Composer® 4.0 applications. “Partnering with BET Networks and its team of highly esteemed, award-winning editors was an immense opportunity for FMC,” comments Jeff Rothberg, President and Co-Founder, FMC. “We were able to train the editors in recently updated Avid technology, offering in-depth direction on its new features, providing long-lasting resonance and an invaluable educational experience. In working with such a media giant as BET, we were able to spread our wealth of knowledge to influential industry leaders; gaining substantial experience and increasing our caliber of instruction and user base.”

BET management contacted FMC to request help in training its innovative editors in the latest in postproduction technology. “With the installation of brand new Avid 4.0 software, we sought to provide our editors with a superior, as well as enjoyable, educational training experience,” said Andre Joyner, Director of Postproduction, BET Networks. “We connected with FMC, as they are well-known within the industry for delivering impeccable training in Avid programs. The training sessions fostered an ease of use among our editors within their new workstations, allowing them to sync with each other on collaborations and increase workflow efficiency.”

Led by Avid Manufacturer Certified instructor and multi-lingual video editing guru, Tibor Spiegel, the 5-day, all-intensive training session took place at the BET offices in New York City. Tibor presented the editors with a comprehensive overview of the new Media Composer 4.0, including its increased audio and video interoperability, seamless collaboration abilities, 10-bit color correction, and shared storage solutions. The sessions also highlighted Avid’s advanced effects acceleration with FluidMotion™ and FluidFilm features, FluidStabilizer tracking engine and AVX™ plug-ins. “Tibor Spiegel spoke in a language we could all understand, guiding us through key steps and providing us with superior creative and technical direction,” says Gary Hester, Creative Services Editor, BET Networks. “I can honestly say I am now extremely confident using Media Composer technology. I can edit with increased style, accuracy and creative flow.”

The editors will execute techniques learned in the training process; creating on-air promos for a variety of popular BET programs, including "The Michael Vick Show," "The Mo’Nique Show" and most recently, "The Family Crews." “FMC’s extraordinarily in-depth and comprehensive training sessions have significantly increased our ability to bring creative ideas to fruition and expand our editing possibilities,” says Hester. “I would highly recommend FMC to any other editor or broadcast network.”

About Tibor Spiegel

Tibor Spiegel is a multi-lingual Avid preditor and Avid certified instructor with over 20 years of producing, directing and editing experience. He has trained staff of all major US networks and cable channels; all five branches of the US military; members of the Secret Service, FBI, CIA, Embassy in Baghdad and the royal videographer of QATAR. Tibor served as speaker and track chair for Avid NewsCutter at NAB 2004 and Avid Liquid product demonstrator at NAB 200. At present, he is a fully accredited US correspondent for Magyar Szo, a Hungarian daily published in Serbia, as well as an adjunct lecturer for CUNY. In addition to his love of teaching video editing, Tibor is currently developing/producing a cable series Overnite Shift, writing a book entitled My 25 Years in America and recording his second CD of original music. Tibor is originally from Yugoslavia where he earned a BA in Composition and Conducting and worked as a staff composer for RTV NoviSad. Since immigrating to the US, he has earned two Masters Degrees from Montclair University in Music Composition and Communication Broadcasting. Tibor also holds a mini-MBA from Rutgers University.

About BET Networks

BET Networks, a division of Viacom Inc. (NYSE: VIA) (NYSE: VIA.B), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. BET reaches more than 98 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom and sub-Saharan Africa. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions: BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; CENTRIC, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the 25- to 54-year-old African-American audience; BET Digital Networks - BET Gospel and BET Hip Hop, attractive alternatives for cutting-edge entertainment tastes; BET Home Entertainment, a collection of BET-branded offerings for the home environment including DVDs and video-on-demand; BET Event Productions, a full-scale event management and production company with festivals and live events spanning the globe; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET in the United Kingdom and oversees the extension of BET network programming for global distribution.

About Future Media Concepts

In 1994, Jeff Rothberg and Ben Kozuch launched Future Media Concepts as the world's first Avid Authorized Training Center. Over the years, FMC expanded its curriculum to become the nation's premier digital media training organization, representing the leading software manufacturers, including Adobe, Apple, Autodesk, Avid, Boris FX, Digidesign®, NewTek® and Softimage®. In addition, FMC is a leading producer of educational-rich conferences and expositions for the production and postproduction industries including the NAB Post|Production World Conference in Vegas.

FMC has established state-of-the-art training centers in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Orlando, Chicago and Dubai, with onsite training worldwide and online courses available to users anywhere. For more information regarding classes and upcoming events, please visit: http://www.FMCtraining.com.

