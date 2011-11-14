intoPIX JPEG 2000 technology adopted by NHK Engineering Services for developing a compact 4K high-resolution outdoor acquisition system

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium - intoPIX – the leading provider of JPEG 2000 compression solutions – has cooperated with NHK Engineering Services, Inc. (Japan) in the development of a JPEG 2000 encoding technology for 4K high-resolution image acquisition.

intoPIX JPEG 2000 FPGA based IP-cores enable 4K image compression (4 times the resolution of HDTV) into a single JPEG2000 code stream in real-time and without any tiling.

NHK Engineering Services has already developed a “JPEG 2000 outdoor acquisition system for 4K high-resolution images” that makes the acquisition as easy as if it was HDTV images. It has been utilized during the acquisition of high-speed running scenes (using a vehicle-mounted system) and the live broadcast of cardiac surgery.

The technology developed by NHK Engineering Services in collaboration with intoPIX enables a more compact and easier system for the outdoor acquisition of 4K high-resolution images. NHK Engineering Services will continue to expand the features of this technology and is planning to make full use of JPEG 2000 characteristics, such as its scalability.

This technology will be presented at the intoPIX Island booth (No. 7301 in Hall 7), at InterBEE 2011 in Japan, November 16-18.

About intoPIX

intoPIX is a leading supplier of image compression technology to audiovisual equipment manufacturers. We are passionate about offering people a higher quality image experience and have developed FPGA IP-cores and boards that enable leading-edge JPEG 2000 image compression, security and hardware enforcement. More information on our company, customers and products can be found on www.intopix.com.

About NHK Engineering Services

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, NHK Engineering Services, Inc. was founded in 1981 to widely exploit research and development results accumulated by NHK in society.

Business of NHK Engineering Services includes transfer of technology developed within NHK R&D including Ultra high definition images “Super Hi-vision”, publicity and assistance of patents and technical know-how originated by NHK, breakthrough research of video, audio and wireless, engineering test and research, education of engineers and dissemination of technology, as well as research and development of unique technology. More information can be found on www.nes.or.jp.