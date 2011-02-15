DVEO to Feature New Multiformat, Multichannel MPEG-2 to H.264 Transcoder/Scaler/Streamer at NAB Show, Booth SU6911

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), will demonstrate their real time multichannel integrated RF receiver and transcoder at the NAB Show, April 11-14 in Las Vegas, Nevada, in booth SU6911.

Now shipping, the versatile MPEG Gearbox™ RF/IP is the latest addition to DVEO's product line of broadcast quality, standard or high definition (up to 1080i) streamers, MPEG-2 to H.264 transcoders, or MPEG-2/4 to MPEG-2/4 scalers. The system receives satellite and terrestrial RF signals, transcodes them to MPEG-2 or H.264, and streams them to any number of IP devices. Resulting streams can be viewed with standard IP capable set-top boxes, streaming video, TV’s, smart phones, or software clients such as VLC or MPlayer.

The system transcodes four to six 720p HD streams, up to three 1080i HD streams, or 10 to 15 SD streams from MPEG-2 to H.264 (CPU dependent), or vice-versa. It transcodes streams into H.264 format up to a maximum bitrate of 12 Mbps per stream, and MPEG-2 streams up to a maximum of 15 Mbps per stream. It can also mix and match MPEG-2 and H.264 streams.

The MPEG Gearbox RF/IP can also output to ASI and IP at the same time. The input can be simultaneous choices from 8VSB, DVB-S/S2, DVB-T, DVB-ASI, or GigE. For example, a broadband network operator can receive multiple streams from DVB-S, 8VSB, and DVB-ASI inputs, transcode them to H. 264, and output them to multiple IP and ASI channels, all at the same time.

"The MPEG Gearbox RF/IP is ideal for cable broadcasting, telco TV, IPTV, A/V systems integration, or for cable systems in universities or hotels," stated Laszlo Zoltan, Sales Manager for DVEO. "We designed it to be scalable, easily adaptable, customizable, and field upgradeable. It relies on an Intel® 6 Core CPU as an accelerator. We have also optimized the transcode engine to get blazing quality."

The transcoder can be ordered with an optional time delay for up to 80 streams. Each stream can be received, transcoded, time delayed, and forwarded at the requested time. Other available options include encrypted streams or store and forward.

The MPEG Gearbox RF/IP provides PID filtering of all unwanted traffic and a web-based GUI with SNMP support. It supports HTTP live adaptive bitrate streaming protocol for output to mobile devices and is tested to work with Wowza® and Adobe® Flash® servers.

Supplemental Information for Press Release

Features

• Input or output format can be MPEG-2 or H.264

• Supports HTTP live adaptive streaming protocol for output to mobile devices

• Capable of near real time FTP output of segmented TS streams with I-Frame boundaries

• Input -– Simultaneous choices from 8VSB, DVB-S/S2, DVB-T, DVB-ASI, or GigE

• Output -– IP, ASI, or simultaneous IP and ASI

• Supports NTSC or PAL

• Will work as a PAL to NTSC converter

• Transcoding bit rates: 64 Kbps to 12 Mbps

• Resolutions: SQVGA, QCIF, QVGA, SIF, VGA, or any custom size up to 1080i

• Simultaneous demodulation, transcoding, encapsulation, and optional time delay

• Transcodes up to four 720p HD streams, three 1080i HD streams, or 15 SD streams from MPEG-2 to H.264 (CPU dependent) or vice-versa

• SNMP support

• Tested to Work with Wowza® and Adobe® Flash® servers

• Tested compatible with major brands of H.264 decoders

• Audio support: AAC, MPEG-2 audio, or Dolby® Digital AC-3 passthrough

• Settings are remembered when power cycled

• Based on embedded Linux® (via flashdisk)

Note: This system is typically deployed in "closed" systems where bandwidth is dedicated and is used for this purpose only. It is not guaranteed to work over the public internet. Performance depends on available bandwidth.

Suggested Retail Prices:

MPEG Gearbox RF/IP: $9,995 U.S.

MPEG Gearbox RF/IP/S+F -– with store and forward (time delay) option: $14,995 U.S.

MPEG Gearbox RF/IP/ES -– with encrypted streams option: $14,995 U.S.

About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.

