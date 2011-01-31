Inlet Technologies Named Red Herring Global 100 Winner

RALEIGH, NC – JANUARY 31, 2011 – Inlet Technologies, the leader in innovative solutions for digital media preparation, today announced it has been named one of Red Herring’s 2010 Global 100 winners. The annual award recognizes the 100 most innovative and promising private technology companies across North America, Europe, and Asia.

“Choosing the best out of the previous three years was by no means a small feat,” said Alex Vieux, Chairman of Red Herring. “After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed down our list from 1,200 potential companies to 200 finalists. Trying to get it down to 100 companies was a task upon itself. Inlet Technologies should be extremely proud of its achievement; the competition was difficult.”

Red Herring’s Global 100 list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising new companies and entrepreneurs. The Global 100 winners were selected from the pool of finalists from its 2010 Red Herring Asia, Europe and North America Awards. Nominees were evaluated on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, including financial performance, technology innovation, quality of management, execution of strategy and integration into their respective industries. Red Herring’s editorial staff then reviewed the track record and standing of each company to see past the “buzz,” making the list an invaluable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the greatest business opportunities from around the world.

“It is an honor to be named one of this year’s top 100 private global companies and we are proud to be recognized by Red Herring for our consistent leadership, strong partnerships and first-to-market innovations,” commented Don Bossi, CEO of Inlet Technologies. “This award, along with our continued record growth, is true validation of our commitment to delighting customers with the best video experience, thus enabling them to reach new audiences and monetize their content more effectively.”

