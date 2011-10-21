RTW Brings Its New Design for the SurroundControl Series to AES 2011

Changes Include a Product Redesign and Addition of New LRA Instrument to the 3.0 Software

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 21, 2011 — RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters for professional broadcast, production, post-production and quality control, will be showcasing at AES 2011 (Group One Booth 530), its newly designed version of the SurroundControl series. As a result of the new worldwide EBU/ITU loudness regulations, RTW took the opportunity to give one of its flagship products a facelift, which includes a modern, sleek design and the inclusion of its new loudness-range instrument (LRA).

Available now, the redesigned SurroundControl series is representative of a fresh take on RTW’s approach to manufacturing loudness products. Following in the footsteps of the innovative design of its popular TouchMonitor audio meter family of products, RTW’s SurroundControl series has been given a current, appealing look and has been fully updated to conform to the latest EBU/ITU loudness regulations.

“As the audio industry continues to face new worldwide modification requirements to its loudness control practices, RTW is leading the way by updating its products with the proper technology to make these changes happen,” says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO, RTW. “With our fresh and innovative product designs, RTW is welcoming in the winds of change and taking professional audio products to a whole new level.”

In addition to improved looks, the SurroundControl series also has significantly improved functions. The new LRA instrument that has been added to its software combines the measurement and visualization of two critical loudness parameters in a straightforward and intuitive way.

The new LRA instrument includes two parameters that are essential for today’s loudness instruments:

- Program loudness, i.e. the integrated loudness of the overall program. The integrated measurement specified in EBU R 128 was developed for this purpose.

- Loudness variances within short time periods. These are measured against the Loudness Range (LRA) descriptor specified in EBU R 128, too.

Combining control, analysis and monitoring of eight-channel 5.1 to 7.1 surround sound into one single system, the SurroundControl 31900, a compact, 3-RU rack-mountable module that fits into half the space of a standard 19-inch installation rack for waveform monitors, is perfect for studios working on video production, post-production and live entertainment projects. At the heart of the SurroundControl series is RTW’s unique Surround Sound Analyzer, the house-shaped display offering an easy-to-read visual report of overall sound loudness and sound pressure level, phase correlation and level differences among channels.

About RTW

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has more than 40 years of experience in designing, producing, and marketing advanced recording-studio systems. The company focuses its business on peak meters and audio vectorscopes that are in use in the leading recording studios as well as by radio and TV broadcasters worldwide. The current product portfolio includes the TouchMonitor range, a new series of tools for visual signal analysis. TouchMonitors combine highest flexibility and modularity with an intuitive user interface and touchscreen-based multichannel-analysis features, integrating exceptional surround-signal visualization using the unique and groundbreaking Surround Sound Analyzer. In June 2008, RTW was certified for the internationally accepted DIN EN ISO 9001:2000 quality-management standard.

