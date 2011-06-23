Broadcast Networks Showcases Sony’s Media Backbone HDXchange In An Off-Road Live Production Vehicle at IBC 2011

Systems Integration specialist Broadcast Networks will showcase its latest ‘go anywhere’ live production vehicle at IBC 2011. Featuring Sony’s Media Backbone HDXchange server, the custom-built Land Rover Discovery is designed for a one or two-person team and will be on show at the Sony booth 12.A10 at the RAI Centre Amsterdam from September 9-14.

Acclaimed for the design and build of quality broadcast and media systems, Broadcast Networks has worked closely with Sony on many projects worldwide over a number of years, including the new 3D production OB vehicle for Norway’s OB-Team which is also on show at IBC 2011.

This latest collaboration came about as a direct response to market demand for small, high quality and durable live production vehicles that can be rapidly deployed with minimal crew, in situations where larger OB vehicles are either unsuitable or too costly to operate.

class="imgright" alt='broadcast-networks-go-anywhere-live-production-vehicle.jpg' />

Sony Media Backbone HDXchange offers a collaborative network-editing environment where material can be ingested, stored and edited on the fly. It allows a number of cameras to be linked to a server-based recording system that captures their output - without the need for a large production team. The Live Ingest system also enables a single operator to create a simple ‘cut edit’ list whilst the camera feeds are being recorded, effectively reducing overall editing time. Once the event is recorded, the data can be taken to the broadcaster’s facility and transferred onto the main post production server for final editing and transmission. Media Backbone HDXchange is quick to set up and easy to operate, thus also reducing training and operational costs.

Broadcast Networks’ ‘live ingest’ solution features Media Backbone HDXchange contained within a Land Rover Discovery 4, one of the most versatile and durable four-wheel drive vehicles on the market. Inside the vehicle, a central working area has been created that can be operated by a one or two-person production team. The rear interior has been stripped and fitted with a sliding custom-built rack (for ease of use and servicing) and features a 5KVA 240V generator.

Tom Haye, managing director of Broadcast Networks, says: “With a smaller equipment footprint and reduced power requirements, our vehicle platform is ideal for any media company involved in the rapid generation, editing and content delivery from regional TV companies to specialist production companies covering niche interest events, such as music and sport in difficult venues that larger OB rigs would find impossible to access. It is also well suited to content providers in emerging markets where there is minimal broadcast infrastructure, but where efficient fuel consumption and reliability in extreme terrains is essential.”

Felip Garcia, Product Manager at Sony, says: “Before direct ingest onto server was possible, VTR decks would have been required to record the same event. The space required for this alone would have precluded the possibility of such a system in a relatively small vehicle. We are delighted that Broadcast Networks has recognised the advantages of our Media Backbone HDXchange server system and has had the vision to incorporate it into such a highly desirable ‘go anywhere’ vehicle. We believe it is a technical solution that will prove extremely attractive across a number of markets.”

Broadcast Networks has recently agreed a worldwide support deal with Land Rover to offer full vehicle warranty for DSNG and Live Production vehicles. With a complete full-cycle offering, from design and build to servicing the modified vehicle itself, this live production unit is an even more attractive proposition for many broadcasters - reducing the business risks of deployment and operational stress.

Visit the Sony Booth 12.A10 at IBC 2011 for a guided tour of the Broadcast Networks’ off-road live production vehicle and experience the benefits of the Sony Media Backbone HDXchange live-ingest system.

About Broadcast Networks Ltd:

Broadcast Networks is a UK-based Systems Integrator with clients the world over. From High Definition studio systems to Outside Broadcast vehicles, on location communications to satellite uplinks, Broadcast Networks offer a totally integrated and bespoke solution. The team’s technical and operational experience means it can meet the demands of both broadcast and IT-centric projects. The company’s very flexible approach and a high level of commitment and service ensure it meets all customers’ needs.

Unit 2, Riverwey Industrial Park, Newman Lane, Alton, Hampshire, GU34 2QL, UK

Tel: +44 (0) 1420 592100 Email: info@bcnet.co.uk www.bcnet.co.uk