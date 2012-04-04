Harmonic Spectrum ChannelPort offers integrated channel playout

Harmonic will showcase its newly released ChannelPort integrated channel playout device for Spectrum media server systems.

Combining channel branding and master control switching with clip playout on the media server platform, the modular ChannelPort enables broadcasters, content owners and service providers to speed the deployment of new television channels through a simple incremental upgrade to their existing Spectrum architecture.

ChannelPort is a branded playout solution that combines clip playout functionality with channel-branding capabilities to simplify integration and workflow, lower equipment purchase expenditures and reduce maintenance and operations costs. Because ChannelPort modules fit seamlessly into existing Spectrum media server systems and can be added incrementally, broadcasters can extend their channel lineups quickly and with confidence. Support for a broad range of automation systems offers users the freedom to work with an existing solution.

See Harmonic at 2012 NAB Show booth SU1802.