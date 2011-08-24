IntraCom Brings Wireless Intercom To The iPhone

IntraCom Systems, LLC, developer of VCOM, the leading software IP Matrix Intercom System, announced today that it has developed an iOS version of its popular VCOM Control Panel for the iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad. VCOM Control Panels for iOS are now available in Apple’s iTunes App Store, keyword search “VCOM”, free of charge. Any combo of iOS VCOM Control Panels can be used to add mobile clients to an existing VCOM System or used as a stand-alone wireless intercom system.

"With current and expected future RF spectrum limitations we need innovative solutions to meet the demands of the changing landscape and satisfy users who desire more and more flexibility and mobility in communications,” says David Brand, Chief Development Officer of IntraCom Systems, LLC. Brand continues: “VCOM Wireless Intercom on iOS takes advantage of both WiFi and cellular infrastructure to provide fully programmable, multi-channel multi-access matrix capability on Apple’s highly popular iOS platform."

The revolutionary VCOM Wireless Intercom system supports up to 200 users that can talk hands free privately or in conference in full duplex. The system allows virtually unlimited channels configurable for point to-points, group calls, and party lines. All typical hardware matrix control panel operations are supported including push-to-latch or momentary mode on any control key. VCOM Wireless Intercom can be used over WiFi or Data Cellular, readily interfaces with virtually any number of external communications systems, and has no radio frequency restraints.

About VCOM:

VCOM™ is an interoperable, IP software Intercom engineered to support highly dynamic, fast, and complex communications requirements. The system consists of our:

• server-side Virtual Matrix summing/mixing engine

• client-side control panels for multi-channel/multi-access professional communications

• device interfacing software to easily bridge disparate communication systems including hardware intercoms, two-way radios, and public/private telephone networks

• intuitive System Administration application that enables dynamic configuration and monitoring of the System from any workstation on the network.

VCOM Control Panels provide point-and-click or touch screen control for establishing talk and/or listen voice paths. Multiple group and individual voice paths can be established simultaneously and multiple conferences can be accommodated in any complexity. Subscribers may talk and/or listen in a single conference or multiple conferences, in any combination and in any sequence.

VCOM runs on standard computer and network hardware and is based on a dedicated server, multiple client architecture. The System readily scales to hundreds of users, is built on a highly flexible platform, and coincides with a broad movement within industry and government to use widely deployed IP infrastructures and commercially available computer hardware.

IntraCom Systems, LLC is a Los Angeles-area developer of highly interoperable, multi-channel software intercom systems for professional applications.

To learn more about VCOM and IntraCom Systems, visit us online at www.intracomsystem.com. ###

